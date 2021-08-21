Travis Scott Emerges In NYC In 1st Photos Since Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Was Revealed

Travis Scott was spotted going on a walk in New York City while trying to keep a low profile in a casual outfit and hat.

Travis Scott, 30, was seen in public for the first time since the news that he and Kylie Jenner, 24, are reportedly expecting their second child made headlines. The rapper was photographed during a stroll in New York City on Aug. 20 and didn’t pay much attention to cameras as he sported a casual outfit. He wore a black graphic T-shirt that had a graphic on it from the 1997 Disney film, Flubber, light blue jeans, tan and green sneakers, and a black baseball cap as he walked on sidewalks. Check out the pics of Travis HERE!

Travis also showed off a bit of facial hair during the outing and kept his head down a lot of the time, seemingly trying to keep a low profile. It’s unclear where he was going, but he looked relaxed and not in a rush.

The Sicko Mode creator’s stroll happened on the same day it was reported that Kylie is pregnant with their second baby. Although they have yet to confirm, the news came as a bit of a shock to some fans since they’ve been pretty secretive when it comes to their relationship status. Although the former lovebirds reportedly broke up around Oct. 2019, they have continued to co-parent their three-year-old daughter Stormi and have recently been seen hanging out together on numerous outings.

Kylie and Stormi also showed up to support Travis when he received an honor at the 2021 Parsons Benefit Giving to the New School in June. They cozily posed on the red carpet together as a family and when he accepted his award he sparked romance rumors by referring to Kylie as “wifey” on stage. “Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you,” he said.

He also hinted that the two, who first started dating in 2017, may have rekindled a flame when he was one of the first celebs to wish Kylie a happy birthday on social media on Aug. 10. He shared two throwback snapshots on his Instagram story that showed them hanging out together. “WAKE UP IT’S YOOO BDAAYYYYYY,” he wrote in the caption for one of them.