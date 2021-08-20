See Pics

Emma Watson Rocks Crop Top As She Drives Go-Karts With Friends In Ibiza — Photo

emma
BACKGRID
Emma Watson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in Beverly Hills, Calif 90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Emma Watson'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' Film premiere, London, Britain - 07 July 2009It was more a case of Harry Potter and the Half-Soaked Prince last night as the heavens opened over Leicester Square for the biggest film premiere of the year  one so big that it covered the entire square AND both the Odeon and the Empire cinemas.It was almost like a scene from one of JK Rowlings books as the thunder rolled and lightning flashed, but it did not deter the stars of the movie - Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint - from turning up, nor the thousands of screaming young fans whom they met and signed autographs for.And they werent the only stars who werent afraid of a few drops of water: veteran co-stars Michael Gambon, Maggie Smith, Jim Broadbent and Mark Williams were joined by younger cast members Jessie Cave and Matthew Lewis, as well as the great writer herself, JK Rowling.Other celebrities attending included Guy Ritchie, Graham Norton, Jamelia, Jo Whiley, Lily Collins, Myleene Klass, Daisy Lowe, Ron Dennis and Tim Burton.
Emma Watson 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' World Film Premiere, London, Britain - 07 Jul 2011
Emma Watson 'Noah' film premiere, New York, America - 26 Mar 2014 WEARING OSCAR DE LA RENTA View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Emma Watson was all smiles when she was seen whipping around a go-karting track while on vacation with pals in Ibiza.

Emma Watson has made a rare public appearance while vacationing in Ibiza. The Beauty and the Beast star, 31, was seen speeding around a go-kart track with her pals while soaking up the summer sun on the glitzy Spanish island. The Harry Potter alum was photographed on August 20 rocking a beige crop top, orange shorts, and off-white sneakers. Emma also donned a helmet as she whipped around the track before enjoying an icy dessert from the sidelines.

Emma Watson in Ibiza. Image: BACKGRIDHer boyfriend Leo Robinton wasn’t seen with her, despite persistent speculation the pair were engaged after she was spotted wearing a modest ring on her left hand. Nevertheless, Emma was quick to shut down the rumors when she took to Twitter on May 17. “Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue,” the actress began, also addressing recent rumors that speculated whether or not she quit acting.

The A-lister hasn’t appeared appeared on the big screen since 2019 when she starred in the hit film Little Women. Regardless, if Emma has  big news to share — like an engagement or retirement from acting — she made it clear that fans would be able to hear it directly from the source. “If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you,” she clarified in another tweet.

Related Gallery

Emma Watson Then & Now -- See Her Transformation

Photocall For 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' at the Berkeley Hotel Daniel Radcliffe Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Photocall For 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' at the Berkeley Hotel - 23 Aug 2000
J K ROWLING AND EMMA WATSON 'HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS' FILM PREMIERE, LONDON, BRITAIN - 03 NOV 2002
Emma Watson 'HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN' FILM PREMIERE, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 23 MAY 2004

The actress then gave an update about the rest of her personal life. “In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are – failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people,” she wrote. “I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well. E Xx.”