See Pic

Irina Shayk Rocks Black Daisy Duke Shorts Outside Sunset Tower Hotel In LA — Photo

Irina Shayk
BACKGRID
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: Lily-Rose Depp is all smiles as she walks with a friend in New York City. The actress, 22, was last week spotted making out with actor Austin Butler in London. Lily-Rose, is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. 12 Aug 2021 Pictured: Lily-Rose Depp. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA778190_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* "9-1-1" actress Angela Bassett seen shopping at Whole Foods in Los Angeles. Angela makes history as the highest-paid black actress in TV history. The actress is making $450,000. per episode.Pictured: Angela BassettBACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky go hand in hand during Miami date night. Rihanna displayed her famous legs wearing tiny denim shorts with a flame-inspired blouse during the outing. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 42 Photos.

Irina Shayk put on quite the leggy display in black daisy duke shorts while outside of Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on August 19.

Irina Shayk, 35, is enjoying the last bits of summer and putting her incredible toned physique on display. In the new photo seen below, the model rocked black daisy duke shorts while outside of Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on August 19.

The Russian beauty looked rugged chic in her black daisy duke shorts and black Burberry t-shirt, Burberry socks, and slip-on loafers. She styled her long locks parted down the middle with a natural wave and completed the laid-back look with a dainty gold necklace and black sunglasses. In the pic, the beauty is seen exiting a white luxury vehicle and carrying a black purse with gold accents.

Irina Shayk
The model looks incredible in black daisy duke shorts. (BACKGRID)

This isn’t the first time the model has put her toned legs on display. On August 6, Irina put on quite the leggy display on Instagram. In the epic photos of herself, Irina hit her best poses while wearing a neon green thong bikini and black thigh-high leather heeled boots. She had her long locks down and one leg stretched out as she rested one arm on an outdoor cement pole that was near a pool, and held a martini glass with her other hand.“Thank u @mertalas for fun family time #ibiza2021 @seventyonegin,” Irina captioned the sexy pics. 

Related Gallery

Celebrity Moms In Daisy Dukes: See Photos Of Gwen Stefani & More

EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani poses for a new campaign for her new line of eyeglasses for her Lamb collection. Gwen was seen posing up a storm as she was photographed in Beverly Hills while shooting a new campaign for a new line of eyeglasses. She wore her signature clothes and Jewellry that included two necklaces, one that read "Stefani" and another with her boyfriend "Shelton's" name on them. 26 Sep 2020 Pictured: Gwen Stefani. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703560_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and her eldest son, Mason Disick at the beach of the Setai Hotel in Miami Beach, FL. Kourtney wore a one piece black swimsuit by Norma Kamali swimwear. Pictured: Mason Disick,Kourtney Kardashian,Mason Disick Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL1313401 040716 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights
Sophie Turner wears denim shorts and exposes her belly when out with a friend in downtown Manhattan Pictured: Sophie Turner Ref: SPL5110089 200819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

It didn’t take long for her fans and celeb friends to comment with compliments. “Whaaaa!” Kate Hudson exclaimed while Lily Aldridge commented, “Hot mama.” Both comments included fire emojis, as with most of the comments on the post.

Not only has she had a successful career, as she was the first Russian model to cover Sports Illustrated, but she’s also had a full love life. The brunette beauty was previously linked to Kanye West, 44, and was most recently spotted “smiling and conversing” while hanging outside a restaurant in Manhattan during a dinner date with Jason Sudeikis, 45. 

When she’s not sharing steamy photos on Instagram or linked to one of Hollywood’s leading men, she is fulfilling her mommy duties. Irina shares daughter Lea, 4, with her ex Bradley Cooper,46.