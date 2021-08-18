See Pics

Dua Lipa Rocks Barely-There Crochet Bikini While Vacationing In Ibiza — See Photos

News Writer & Reporter

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself looking amazing in a colorful tiny two-piece swimsuit while doing various photos by herself and with friends during a fun day in Ibiza.

Dua Lipa, 25, looked like she was having the time of her life in her latest social media pics! The singer proved she’s living up the last days of summer by sharing numerous photos of herself wearing a tiny crochet bikini that let her show off her incredible figure. It appeared to have a flower and green plant on the top part and a rainbow on the bottom and she paired it with bright orange star-shaped earrings, multiple colorful necklaces and bracelets, some rings, and pink see-through sunglasses.

All of the pics showed Dua posing by a pool while sitting and standing. In one group pic, she and her friends were bending down and sitting in front of the water while flaunting their different-colored bikinis and giving off various facial expressions. The talented artist captioned the post with a bunch of emojis, including a mushroom, flower, watermelon, sun, rainbow, puzzle piece, teddy bear, pink bow, red heart, and white bunny emojis.

Once she shared the pics, it didn’t take long for her fans to leave comments. “Summer goals,” one fan wrote while another shared, “this bikini was made for you.” A third wrote, “I love you more than anything” and many more shared red hearts.

Before her latest bikini pics, Dua wowed in another bikini that could be seen in a series of Spain vacation pics and videos she shared on Aug. 8. The dark blue choice had an off-the-shoulder top with a white button in the middle and matching bottoms. She was relaxing on a blanket while wearing the epic choice and happily posed under the sun while giving kissing faces to the camera.

In addition to solo and friend pics and videos, Dua has been sharing some that feature her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 22. One clip showed her and the hunk dancing poolside and they appeared to be having an awesome time together. The lovebirds started dating in 2019 and love to sometimes gush over each other on social media. For his birthday, she shared a series of pics of them together and a caption that read, “You make my world so much better!! I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you.”