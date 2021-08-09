Dua Lipa Soaks Up The Sun In Blue Bikini In Spain With BF Anwar Hadid — Photos

The ‘Levitating’ singer was absolutely stunning while she and her boyfriend enjoyed a sweet get away in Ibiza.

“Shining just the way I like,” indeed! Dua Lipa, 25, took to Instagram on Sunday August 8 to share a photo dump from her vacation in Ibiza with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 22. The first video showed the singer lounging and posing in a tight, navy blue bikini, which had tiny, ruffled sleeves. She also sported a see-through pair of orange sunglasses. In the first shot, the singer lounged and caught some rays, while she knelt and made a kissing face at the camera for the second shot.

Another video that Dua shared included her dancing poolside with Anwar. In the video, she rocked a tiny brown bikini, while her boyfriend sported a gray swimsuit and red and white checkered bucket hat. Other photos included Dua posing with a bunch of girlfriends in matching black bikinis, a delicious-looking fish meal, and other shots of friends on the trip. The Future Nostalgia singer also showed off some of her other vacation looks, including one where she sported a white bikini under a navy blue button-down while holding a copy of Stephen King’s book Misery. She also wore a light-blue, sheer top with a black bra under it in another photo.

From the photos and videos, it looks like Dua has been having a grand old time, while vacationing throughout Europe. The singer showed off a tiny bikini underneath a brightly colored button-down, while she was staying in Albania back in July. It seems like she’s enjoying plenty of fun in the sun with Anwar. The singer and model have been together since June 2019, and they look like they make a perfect couple. Back in April 2020, Dua revealed that the pair spent plenty of time binge-watching shows on Netflix together throughout quarantine to ELLE magazine.

Besides dancing on the pool deck, Dua and Anwar had a sweet, Santa Monica dinner date back in June, where the singer rocked a cool red-leather skirt. When Anwar turned 22 on June 23, Dua made a sweet post on Instagram to celebrate her beau’s special day. “You make my world so much better,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you.”