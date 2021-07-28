Dua Lipa Stuns In A Tiny Bikini & Open Button Down On Family Vacation To Albania – Photos

Dua Lipa looked fabulous when she showed off her toned abs in a tiny string bikini & button-down shirt while on a family vacation in Albania!

It seems as though Dua Lipa, 25, is having a fabulous time on a family vacation in Albania and the singer looked stunning when she showed off her toned figure in a tiny bikini. She threw on a striped knit bikini featuring a triangle bikini top and matching bottoms with a bright neon Hawaiian print button-down shirt on top. She topped her look off with a pair of purple lens sunglasses and a white Arms of Eve Aaliyah Necklace. Aside from this swimsuit, she also posted videos of herself sun-bathing while wearing a purple and black striped string bikini.

Dua has been slaying her looks lately and just the other day she landed the July/August cover of Vanity Fair and the pop singer looked better than ever in a sexy skintight lace corset. In the photo, Dua is sitting on top of a vanity in a dressing room while rocking the Chanel one-piece with underwire cups and nothing else but a pair of nude mary-jane Manolo Blahnik heels. Her dark brown hair was done in loose bouncy curls and swept to the side with major volume.

We were shocked to see Dua back to her black hair considering she starred in the new Versace Fall-Winter 2021 campaign with brand new long, bright red hair done by hairstylist, Paul Hanlon. Her hair was down and straight with front bangs while she rocked a black leather hat on top.

As for her outfit, she looked amazing when she rocked a tight short-sleeve red and blue La Greca patterned mini dress with opaque black tights, a thick black belt around her tiny waist, and a matching tote bag.