Dua Lipa Stuns In Lacy Corset On ‘Vanity Fair’ & Reveals The Secret To Making Her Long Distance Romance Work

Another day, another photoshoot for Dua Lipa who just slayed the cover of ‘Vanity Fair’ in a sexy lace corset!

Dua Lipa, 25, just landed the July/August cover of Vanity Fair and the pop singer looked better than ever in a sexy skintight lace corset. In the photo, Dua is sitting on top of a vanity in a dressing room while rocking the Chanel one-piece with underwire cups and nothing else but a pair of nude mary-jane Manolo Blahnik heels. Her dark brown hair was done in loose bouncy curls and swept to the side with major volume. Not only did Dua look absolutely gorgeous, but she revealed how she and her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, make their long-distance relationship work.

Dua revealed that she and Anwar were locked down in the U.K. together during quarantine which happened in the spring. She admitted that they were fortunate to experience the warm weather in England together, saying, “We got lucky. Lots of being out in the garden, reading a book, and just chilling and listening to music.” She also admitted that the couple played the card game Uno and painted. Dua also admitted that Anwar is super supportive of her. She said, “Anwar is half Dutch, so he’s also quite European in some senses. I always like to ask if he likes a picture before I post it. But I also think sometimes it’s sweet that he really likes kind of ugly pictures of me. And I look at him, I’m like, ‘Really?’ And he’s like, ‘I love it.’ And then I let him post it, although I hate it.”

As for the rest of the photoshoot, Dua looked stunning in a slew of looks including her long cheetah Dior coat with Christian Louboutin heels, the fur Khaite coat she wore on top of her lace bodysuit, her pink lacy No. 21 by Alessandro Dell’Acqua dress, her sexy silk Genevieve Devine slip, and of course, her fuzzy matching teal No. 21 by Alessandro Dell’Acqua bralette and skirt.