Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor’s Split Reason Revealed & If They Could Get Back Together

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor’s romance is over…for now? HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned why these two broke up and if there’s a possibility that they might give love a second shot in the future.

While Bridgerton has been renewed for another season, unfortunately, Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor’s relationship has not. After a whirlwind romance that was full of PDA – including a memorable moment at Wimbledon – the couple called it quits. Apparently, the distance was too much for Pete, 27, and Phoebe, 26, to overcome. “Pete and Phoebe just happen to be in a situation where distance made the heart forget, not grow fonder,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He is working on his own stuff, and she is doing the same. [Plus], with [the] pandemic [affecting people] getting around, it just happened to be a hassle in between all the fun they had.”

Though, it’s possible that we’ve not seen the last of Pete and Phoebe’s relationship. “If they meet up down the line and get to spend more time with each other, the door isn’t exactly closed,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. “But for now, they are chalking this up with work getting in the way and being young.” Thankfully, things ended on a positive note, with the source saying that there are “no ill feelings” between Phoebe and Pete and that this breakup is “just life.”

“There are absolutely no hard feelings between him and Phoebe, and he still cares about her very much,” a second insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But they knew what they were getting into when they started dating and sort of got lost in the romance of it all. But they’re both professionals with two very busy schedules, so they knew they wanted to take advantage of the time they had together while they had the chance. There’s no telling what the future holds, but that door is open if the opportunity presents itself.”

Phoebe and Pete were first romantically linked in spring 2021. Speculation ramped up in March when Pete was spotted in Altrincham, Greater Manchester — where Phoebe was raised. After dancing around their status for a bit, Pete and Phoebe confirmed their romance in April with some PDA during an outing in the city of Stoke-on-Trent. That month, there were reports that Pete was telling friends that he was “serious about her” and that they were really into each other. However, as the temperatures went up, their love seemed to cool. Yes, there was that high-profile sighting at Wimbledon, but this was a case when “love” meant zero. However, it appears that these two might “fancy a rematch” – or give this relationship a second try — if the timing and circumstances are right.