Watch

Eminem’s Child Stevie, 19, Seemingly Calls Out The Rapper For Not Telling Them They Were Adopted

eminem
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Eminem Eminem performs at the BET Awards on in Los Angeles BET Awards Show, Los Angeles, USA
Eminem 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Southpaw", New York, USA - 20 Jul 2015
Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Southpaw", New York, USA - 20 Jul 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Just days after Eminem’s child revealed that they are non-binary and now going by the name Stevie, they seemingly claimed their dad didn’t tell them they were adopted.

The 19-year-old adopted child of Eminem, who recently revealed they are non-binary and will now be going by the name Stevie Laine, has seemingly claimed their dad didn’t tell them they were adopted. The teenager appeared to call out the rapper in a TikTok video, in which they seemingly recounted a conversation with the 48-year-old “Not Afraid” hitmaker about being adopted. Stevie is the biological child of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott and the late tattoo artist Eric Hartter, who sadly died in 2020.

@st0nedc0w

something different 🤩

♬ Remember_you_mars – ✨Mars✨

Eminem officially adopted Stevie in 2005 after he and Kim reconciled. As fans would recall, the couple remarried at the start of 2006 however it only lasted three months, and Eminem filed for divorce in April 2006. In the new video, Stevie donned a grey hoodie and sported short blonde hair. The teen lip synced along to captions on the screen, which seemed to recount a real-life conversation. “He’s not your real dad,” the unnamed began. “You’re adopted.”

Stevie then lip synced a denial, before approaching their adopted father, born Marshall Mathers III, however the rapper claimed to be their biological father. “Youre my real dad right? am i adopted [sic]?” Stevie recounted asking. “I am your real dad,” the father figure allegedly replied. They then claimed that they were “sent an article of my biological dads death [sic],” which they showed to their grandmother. “im sorry they wouldn’t tell you about him,” Stevie recounted the grandmother saying.

eminem
Eminem. Image: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Related Gallery

Kim Scott Mathers: See Photos Of Eminem's Ex-Wife

EMINEM FILES FOR DIVORCERap star EMINEM filed for his second divorce from KIMBERLY MATHERS this morning(05APR06) - after just 82 days of marriage. Eminem, real name MARSHALL BRUCE MATHERS III, filed the paperwork in MacombCounty, Michigan. Through his attorney, the 8 MILE star has asked that his privacy berespected, and stated his focus and primary concern is the couple'sten-year-old daughter HAILIE. The pair wed for the second time in January (06), in a suburb of theirhometown of Detroit, Michigan. Eminem and Kim initially married in 1999 and divorced in 2001, following anasty custody battle over their daughter. (SS/ET/JB) Eminem with his wife KimCredit:WENN Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: wennphotos254008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
MATHERS Kimberly Mathers, the former wife of Grammy-winning rapper Eminem, enters 40th District court in St. Clair Shores, Mich., where she pleaded innocent to a drug charge and two driving violations. Mathers is accused of possession of up to 25 grams of cocaine, driving with a suspended license and unsafe driving near a stopped emergency vehicleEMINEMS WIFE
Kim Mathers Ex Wife of Rap Star Eminem Whose Real Name is Marshall Mathers at a Hearing with Her Attorney Michael Smith in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mt Clemens Michigan On 26 March 2007 She Was in Court to Respond to Motion Intended to Prevent Her From Disparaging Him in Ways That He Believes Could Harm Their 11-year-old Daughter Hailie Eminem Divorced His Wife For the Second Time in December Eminem Did not Attend the Hearing in PersonUsa Eminem - Mar 2007

This new video comes amid Stevie’s announcement that they are non-binary and will be using “all pronouns.” Stevie’s TikTok video began with the words, “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.” It then flashed through a series of photos of them as the teenager, born Whitney Scott Mathers, went from she/her pronouns to they/she pronouns, and eventually “all pronouns,” according to the TikTok.

Stevie is one of Eminem’s three children. He and Kim have a daughterHailie Jade, 25, who was born in 1995. Eminem also adopted Kim’s twin sister, Dawn’s, daughter, Alaina, 28, in the mid-2000s, amid Dawn’s drug addiction struggles and run-ins with the law. Stevie’s father, Eric, also reportedly battled drug addiction, and he died in 2020 at the age of 40.