See Pics

Megan Fox Rocks Peach Crop Top While Visiting BF MGK On Set Of His New Music Video — Photos

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox pays a visit to her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's video shoot in Los Angeles. Mod Sun was also seen shirtless at the video shoot. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly take Megan's kids to Color Me Mine in Los Angeles. Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 18 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox leave a romantic dinner date at Avra in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun KellyBACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 40 Photos.
News Writer

Megan Fox paid a special visit to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly’s music video set in Los Angeles, and she looked fabulous in her super casual attire.

Megan Fox, 35, opted for a stylish yet casual look on Wednesday (Aug. 11) as she visited beau Machine Gun Kelly, 31, on the set of his new music video in Los Angeles. The Jennifer’s Body actress was dressed in a peach crop top, black sweatpants and a pair of fuzzy leopard-print slippers for the outing. While there, Megan got a peek into her musician boyfriend in his natural element — and she got to look super comfy while doing so!

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox
Megan Fox visits Machine Gun Kelly on the set of his music video in LA on Aug. 11, 2021 (Photo: 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID)

MGK was similarly dressed in pretty casual attire, though his clothing was likely picked out for whatever is in store for his upcoming music video. He wore baggy denim jeans, a black shirt with a white star graphics and Converse shoes. He was seen greeting Megan and walked by her side as she arrived at the set. Mod Sun was also reportedly spotted shirtless on the scene of the video shoot.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox seen on the set of boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly’s music video in LA on Aug. 11, 2021 (Photo: 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Megan Fox's Sexiest Photos Of All-Time: Red Carpets, Date Nights & More

Megan Fox puts on an eye catching display as she made her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday afternoon. The actress wore a grey sleeved Alex Perry dress as she hopped into her car on the way to the taping. She wore a bold red lipstick and her long black hair down in a classy look. Megan Fox Heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Jul 2021
Megan Fox was spotted out in Calabasas on Sunday afternoon after being forced to deny that she made an "anti-mask" instagram post. The post was in fact photoshopped, but it went viral on social media causing controversy for the screen siren. Megan, 34, made a brief statement denying the post, but that didn't stop her from going maskless on her Sunday outing. The brunette ran into a building quickly, appearing to have no mask with her. Despite that, she looked stunning in a cardigan, black crop top and pleated pants, finished with a cute beanie and a swish of scarlet lipstick.Pictured: Megan FoxRef: SPL5212476 220221 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Megan Fox launches the Spring 2017 campaign for iconic lingerie brand Frederick's of Hollywood.The movie beauty is co-owner, creative collaborator and global brand ambassador and features in her first campaign as the face of the brand.She was shot by renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth in the Hollywood Hills.Megan said: "I am so excited to reveal my first Frederick's of Hollywood campaign. Shooting in beautiful lingerie alongside Ellen von Unwerth was such a great opportunity. I cannot wait for fans to see the new collection."*BYLINE MUST CREDIT: FREDERICK'S OF HOLLYWOOD/ELLEN VON UNWERTH Pictured: Megan FoxRef: SPL1461646 140317 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

Megan began dating MGK — née Colson Baker — after the pair met and subsequently fell in love on the set of their film Midnight In The Switchgrass in early 2020. At the time, Megan had newly split from husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 5. Megan and MGK confirmed their romance in June 2021, and since then they’ve been inseparable while enjoying one PDA-filled date night after the other.

Amidst their romance, Megan has also been MGK’s biggest cheerleader in his music career. The Transformers actress was recently spotted supporting MGK at his surprise show at Lollapalooza in Grant Park in Chicago, IL. She could be seen smiling and laughing as she watched his set among the large crowd of music fans, including MGK’s daughter, Casie, 12. At one point, Megan waved at onlookers while looking oh so happy to be there for her man.