Britney Spears Busts A Move In A Lace Jumpsuit To Prince Amid Conservatorship Drama — Watch

Britney Spears has yet to directly address her father Jamie’s agreement to step down as conservator of her estate, but is living her best life on Instagram.

Britney Spears, 39, is back with another dancing video! The “Toxic” singer slayed some moves to a Prince song in a new video shared to Instagram on Friday, Aug. 13. She went with another sexy lace jumpsuit look, allowing her black lingerie to poke through as she smiled and twirled in front of a yellow background. She finished her look with a round toe pump and black choker necklace.

While she didn’t acknowledge the news that her father Jamie Spears, 68, has agreed to step down from her-going conservatorship, the pop star looked happier than ever in front of the camera. Britney avoided the latest news in her caption, opting to go with three simple lip emojis. Fans, however, flooded the comments with messages of support. “You’ll FINALLY GET YOUR FREEDOM!” one wrote in reference to the news, while another added, “Happy for your freedom…I wish you’ll shine more and more!”

Jamie agreed to step down from his role as conservator on his own accord, per court documents, when the timing is right. The dad-of-three has overseen Britney’s estate since Feb. 2008 (when the conservatorship began), while another individual — currently  Jodi Montgomery, has been conservator for her person. In Britney’s bombshell two court testimonies, she made it clear she wanted to remove her father from the position as she seeks to end the legal arrangement altogether.

Britney Spears
“I am petitioning the court because I want my dad out as conservator…I was scared of my dad growing up,” she explained to judge Brenda J. Penny. “I want to press charges on my dad today…My [former] lawyer [Sam Ingham] didn’t fight for me one time. I am so angry…My family never cared,” she also stated, adding that she wished she could “sue” her entire family. Among the allegations, she said she wanted to “charge” her dad with “conservatorship abuse.”