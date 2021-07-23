Britney Spears Dances In Lace Mesh Catsuit & Black Bikini As Reveals She Got Henna Tattoos — Watch

Britney Spears stunned in this ensemble as she danced around at home just days after she was granted permission to hire her own lawyer.

Britney Spears, 39, is still keeping things positive on Instagram! The pop star graced her fans with yet another sexy dancing video on Friday, July 23, wearing a sexy lace catsuit with a black bikini underneath. Sporting her blonde hair straight and smudged black liner, the star danced to “Controller” by Channel Tres as she revealed she got henna tattoos.

“I got henna tattoos again and put this video together in 2 hours,” Britney began her caption, opting for a shorter message compared to her more recent ones. “no professional lighting or camera equipment … just me playing around doing my thing!!!!” she added along with a dancing and cherry emoji. “Ps my hands are smaller than a 6 years olds so excuse the edit,” Britney also added.

She kept her hair slightly back with a clip, finishing the ensemble with a pair of pumps. Just a day prior, Britney posted another dance video as she confessed she had gone on a “Carrie Bradshaw” shopping spree (for shoes, naturally). The Louisiana native looked fitter than ever as she showed off her toned abs, smiling and laughing throughout the short clip. In her caption, she wrote about “keeping her dreams alive” just days after being granted permission to choose her own lawyer, Matthew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, as she attempts to end her conservatorship.

The decision was approved by Los Angeles judge Brenda J. Penny following Britney’s court testimony’s on June 23 and July 14. “I am so angry. I will go there. No, I am not perfect. I am not crazy. My family never cared,” she said according to MSNBC, perviously comparing her father Jamie Spears, 68, to a sex trafficker as well as alleging that she is unable to remove an IUD to have a third child with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27. “If this is not abuse. I do not know what that is. I want Jodi Montgomery’s help to get back into the real world,” she added, naming her personal conservator.