See Pics

Sean Penn & Daughter Dylan, 30, Team Up On ‘Flag Day’ Red Carpet — Sweet Father/Daughter Photo

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Author-activist Sean Penn poses for a portrait in New York to promote his novel "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff Sean Penn Portrait Session, New York, USA - 27 Mar 2018
Cast members Dylan Penn, left, and her father, Sean Penn, who plays her father in the movie as well, arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Flag Day" at the Directors Guild of America Theater, in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Flag Day", Los Angeles, United States - 11 Aug 2021
Sean Penn Sean Penn Hosts 10th Anniversary Gala Benefiting CORE, Inside, The Wiltern, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jan 2020
Sean Penn 32nd Annual Cinematheque Award honoring Bradley Cooper, Show, Los Angeles, USA View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

It was a mini-Penn family reunion! Sean Penn was joined by his ‘Flag Day’ co-star – and real-life daughter – Dylan Penn for a touching moment ahead of the film’s screening in Los Angeles.

Onlookers who gathered at the Wednesday (Aug. 11) screening of Flag Day at The Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles were treated to a moment of father-daughter bonding. Sean Penn, who directed and stars in the movie, joined his daughter and co-star, Dylan Penn, on the red carpet. Sean, 60, kept it casual, wearing a black bomber jacket, black t-shirt, and faded jeans. Meanwhile, Dylan, 30, glammed it up. She wore a silver, sequined dress with matching heels. The family resemblance was there, but one might say Dylan looks more like her mother – and Sean’s ex-wife – Robin Wright.

(Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Dylan isn’t the only member of Sean’s family in Flag Day. His son, Hopper Jack Penn, 28, also appears in the film. The film, adapted from Jennifer Vogel’s memoir Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life, sees Dylan play Jennifer as she “comes of age while navigating a fraught relationship with her beloved, career criminal father,” per Deadline. Sean plays the father, while Hopper Jack plays Dylan’s on-screen brother. Katheryn Winnick, who joined the Penns at the Wednesday screening, portrays the mom. Josh Brolin, Norbert Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, and Bailey Noble also appear in the film.

Days before the DGA screening, Sean and Dylan attended a showing at the Los Feliz 3 theater. Sean wore the same bomber jacket/t-shirt/jeans combo, while Dylan rocked a long black floral dress with spaghetti straps by Brock Collection. All three – Sean, Dylan, and Hopper – attended the Cannes screening together (Sean left the bomber jacket home for that one.)

Related Gallery

Celebrity Dads With Their Kids: Photos Of Scott Disick, Chris Brown & More

Terry Crews, Wynfrey Crews, Isaiah Crews, Naomi Burton-Crews, Rebecca Crews Sony Pictures Animation 'The Star' world premiere at the Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 12 November 2017
Terry Crews, Miley Crews, Naomi Burton-Crews, Rebecca King-Crews and Isaiah Crews 'Aladdin' film premiere, Arrivals, El Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 21 May 2019
Masika and Fetty Wap's Daughter Khari Barbie first Birthday Party at W. Hotel in Hollywood. Pictured: Masika,Fetty Wap,Khari Barbie,Masika Fetty Wap Khari Barbie Ref: SPL1453239 040417 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Sean Penn, Katheryn Winnick, and Dylan Penn at the Aug. 11 screening of Flag Day (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“When I dreamed from the beginning to make the movie with Sean Penn as John Vogel, to have a real father and daughter play a father and daughter, knowing Sean’s commitment to authenticity,  this was a special way for this story to be told,” producer William Horberg said at a Cannes press conference, per IndieWire. “We didn’t compromise. We had to fight hard to get the resources, to get Sean to do this.”

“In a film about deception, about the search for truthfulness, it goes back to Dylan’s face,” said Sean at the conference. “I find her uncontrived. When you can put a camera on an actor listening, that tells the whole world of truth and deception. My cinematic focus was on Dylan’s face to tell the story.”