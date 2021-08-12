Lynne Spears Says She’s ‘Pleased’ That Jamie’s Agreed To Step Down As Britney’s Conservator

Hours after ex-husband Jamie agreed to step down as conservator of daughter Britney, Lynne Spears issued a statement of support for the pop star.

Lynne Spears, 66, has reacted to the news of ex-husband Jamie Spears, 68, agreeing to step down as conservator to daughter Britney Spears, 39. “Lynne Spears is pleased Jamie has agreed to step down. Lynne entered into this conservatorship to protect her daughter almost 3 years ago,” a statement issued by her lawyer Gladstone N Jones, III to HollywoodLife said on Thursday, Aug. 12. “She has accomplished what she set out to do. She will have no further comment,” Lynne’s legal counsel added.

Earlier that same day, documents were filed by Jamie that stated he was agreeing to step down from his role of estate conservator after 13 years. The dad-of-three stated the “public battle with his daughter” as his primary reason, however, his legal counsel pointed out that there were “no actual grounds” for the move (which has been requested and denied by Britney repeatedly).

“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate under Probate Code section 2650,” court documents obtained by HollywoodLife read, detailing Jamie’s decision. “And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests,” they also said. Jamie specifically oversees Britney’s estate — meaning her businesses, including music and tours — which he previously did for several months as co-conservator with bank Bessemer Trust.

The wealth management group withdrew from the conservatorship amid controversy in July, leaving Jamie as sole conservator once again. Jodi Montgomery remains in the role of conservator for her person, which means Jodi has a say in who she can and can’t see, and can also communicate directly with the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer’s medical team.

During Britney’s two court testimonies, she openly spoke out against her family, saying she wanted to “sue” them for conservator abuse. The Louisiana native alleged that she was unable to get “self-care” services — such as manicures and hair styling — claiming her mother said there were “none available” on June 24. “It took a year, during Covid, to get me any self-care…[my mother Lynne] said there were no services available. She’s lying, ma’am,” Britney said to the judge. “My mom went to the spot twice in Louisiana during Covid. For a year, I didn’t have my nails done, no hairstyling and no massages, no acupuncture. Nothing for a year,” she also said.