Britney Spears ‘Feeling Nervous’ As She Awaits Possible New Ruling In Conservatorship Case

Following Britney Spears’ court testimony on June 23, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the pop star is worried about the conservatorship outcome and is ‘really fighting for herself.’

Britney Spears, 39, has shared her side of the story in her controversial conservatorship case, and now the pop star is anxiously awaiting a judge’s decision on the matter. During her June 23 court hearing, Britney demanded an end to her 13-year conservatorship and put everyone involved in the conservatorship on blast — including her dad Jamie Spears, 68. Now, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the “Toxic” crooner is “feeling nervous” about the outcome of the ongoing case. “It’s been years leading up to this moment. She’s really fighting for herself,” the source says. HollywoodLife has reached out to Brit’s rep, but has not heard back.

Britney’s conservatorship battle has not been easy for the superstar, but luckily she’s had infinite support from her fans that sparked the #FreeBritney movement, which has called on her freedom for years now. “Her fans have given her tremendous strength,” the insider tells HL. “She reads a lot of what the fans are saying and the positive comments are what are getting her through this tough time for her.”

Britney made a number of bombshell allegations about her conservatorship during her 24-minute court hearing. She compared her father Jamie to a “sex trafficker” who “loved” having control over the singer. She also said she would like to “sue” her family and that “they should go to jail.” Both Jamie and her mom Lynne Spears released statements through their attorneys after Britney’s comments to the judge. “Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain,” Jamie’s attorney Vivian Thoreen read in a statement, according to Us Weekly. Meanwhile, Lynne’s lawyer, Gladstone Jones, reportedly claimed she was a “very concerned mother” after the hearing.

Britney addressed her fans on Instagram a day after the hearing and apologized for not being honest with them. “I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL…and if you have read anything about me in the news this week…you obviously really know now it’s not,” she wrote on June 24, adding, “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years…I did it [because] of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me.”

Britney has been under the court-ordered conservatorship since early 2008 following a series of psychiatric hospitalizations. Jamie is currently co-conservator along with the wealth management firm Bessemer Trust over Britney’s estate, meaning he controls her finances and career. The ongoing conservatorship battle was the subject of the February 2021 documentary Framing Britney Spears.