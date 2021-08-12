Watch

Britney Spears Playfully Urges Sam Asghari To Eat Dessert In Video Amidst Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears jokingly egged on her boyfriend Sam Asghari to eat dessert in a hilarious new video.

Britney Spears, 39, is always joking around with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 27, and in a recent video, Britney urges Sam to eat a dessert. In the video, Britney can be heard moaning and urging Sam to eat the milkshake in front of him as he keeps saying no to her. In the video, Sam says, “What’s gonna happen? Should I do it, should I not? If I do it I have to be ready for a project. If I do it, they won’t hire me. It won’t look nice.”

While Sam was debating eating the dessert, Britney is hysterically laughing while screaming, “Do it!” While the video ended before we found out if Sam ate the dessert or not, we thought it was hilarious. It was even funnier because Sam is a personal trainer, so he obviously didn’t want to indulge in the sugary sweet treat in front of him.

Sam and Britney are always together doing fun activities and just recently, the couple went on a hike together when Brit threw on a pair of cotton gray short shorts with a baggy graphic tee tucked in while Sam wore a pair of exercise shorts and a tank top. She posted the photos with the caption, “Sam looks like such a dad in these pics,” followed by laughing crying emojis.

It seems as though Britney is making light of her current situation and trying to have a good time despite all of the drama surrounding her. She has been dealing with a lot of press lately, considering she is currently battling a 13-year conservatorship with her dad. She has publicly spoken out regarding the cruel and abusive behavior of her father and the world has come together to support her.

