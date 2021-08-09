Britney Spears Shares A ‘Free Britney’ Flag Photo After Her Request To Push Up Trial Is Denied

Though Britney Spears’s attempts to move her trial date up were thwarted, she’s still proudly flying the ‘#FreeBritney’ flag – quite literally, with her new Instagram post.

Update: It seems Britney is going to take a break from the ‘gram for a bit. After sharing the #FreeBritney flag, she reshared a video from Jake Cohen to her account. “In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share !!!! As Selena Gomez says it best – The world can be a nasty place … I know it … you know it … kill them with kindness!!! Unfortunately, the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on!!!! Pssss this was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field !!!! God bless you beautiful people … TA TA.”

Original: “Geez, look at that flag!!!!” Britney Spears captioned an Aug. 9 Instagram post, one that was published after Britney’s attempt to move up her Sept. 29 trial date was denied by a Los Angeles County judge. In the post, an exuberant Britney fan is waving a pink “#FreeBritney” flag while wearing a Britney t-shirt. “I was like ‘My flag up over the American Flag !?!?’ … Yes … I’m tooting my own horn [horn emoji] .. is that bad ?????” wrote Britney, 39, before going on to address her fans and supporters.

“I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation but LET ME CLARIFY … you only know half of it!!!!” Britney also directly addressed those who have been openly critical about the kind of content she’s shared on social media, telling those “who say I should be cautious with what I post … I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT … with what I’ve been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS!!!! One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day.”

One day will come soon enough – as will the hearing where Britney will attempt to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from her conservatorship. In documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Britney’s lawyer, attorney Mathew Rosengart, filed an order “advancing the September 29 hearing date on the petition to remove James. O. Spears as conservator of the estate or for his immediate suspension.” Unfortunately, the Superiors Court of the State of California, for the county of Los Angeles, denied her request “without prejudice,” essentially telling Britney that this next chapter in her legal battle will have to wait.

Before Britney attempted to move the hearing up, her father filed documents in which he alleged that Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s personal conservator, “acknowledges that many of my daughter’s statements at the [June 23 hearing] were not true, and attributed her statements to the fact that my daughter is ‘mentally sick.’” Jamie also argued that while he doesn’t object to the sooner hearing, Britney’s legal efforts to remove her father from the conservatorship are “simply without merit.”

Jodi Montgomery’s lawyers fired back ad some of Jamie’s claims. “Ms. Montgomery cannot go into those concerns with any further detail except to say that having her father Jamie Spears continuing to serve as her Conservator instead of a neutral professional fiduciary is having a serious impact on Ms. Spears’ mental health,” Jodi said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “It is in Ms. Spears’ best interests that her father step down as her Conservator, so he can go back to just being Ms. Spears’ father, and working on a healthy, supportive father-daughter relationship.”