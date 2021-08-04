Britney Spears Rocks 2 Tight Orange Dresses As She Grooves To A Janet Jackson Song — Watch

There’s never a shortage of wardrobe changes for Britney Spears! The pop star modeled not one, but two tight orange dresses from her living room for a new video on Aug. 4.

Britney Spears, 39, proved that she still has the moves in a recent Instagram post. The pop star surprised fans with a video clip of her wearing two different tight orange dresses on Wednesday, August 4. Sporting her signature blonde hair straight and smudged black liner, the star danced to “That’s the Way Love Goes” by Janet Jackson as she rocked back and forth with a smirk. Both dresses showed off the singers’ incredibly toned physique in the best of ways.

“Okay so you guys have been seeing lots of me dancing in my living room the past two years 💃🏼 …. but I just wanted to wear heels and a dress today 🤷🏼‍♀️👗👠 !!!! Psssss orange is the new black 😜😜🤪,” she captioned the post. Fans immediately took to the comments to share their adoration for the songstress latest video. “Girrrrrllll THAT is your color 🔥🔥😍!!!! Hot AF,” one fan said alongside a few fire emojis. Another fan quickly agreed, “Orange looks amazing on you!”

Britney has been giving fans a first-class look into her impeccable wardrobe and dance moves as of late. On August 3, fans got a glimpse of her various bikini changes from a Hawaiian getaway she took with her beau, Sam Asghari, 27. In the short clip, the pop star danced to Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” in a new reel that showed off her various vacation bikini sets. The getaway couldn’t have come at a more perfect time for the songstress!

As fans would know, Sam and Britney have been together since 2017. Throughout their relationship and the recent revelations he has been a resource for the pop-songstress more than ever. Amid the star’s legal battle to end her conservatorship, Sam has voiced his support for #FreeBritney, a movement that advocates for Britney to regain control of her life and estate.

With her next court date looming, Britney has been working with her legal team to prepare for her next court date on September 29. A source previously told HollywoodLife that the “Baby One More Time” singer is taking the next hearing extremely seriously. “She wants nothing more than to be able to make her own choices and decisions and it’s as simple as that,” the source said. “She knows how important this date is for her freedom.”