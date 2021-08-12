Brielle Biermann Defends Kylie Jenner Over Talk Of Her Changing Appearance: ‘Why Do People Care?’

‘Don’t Be Tardy’ star Brielle Biermann slammed an article about Kylie Jenner’s ‘evolution’ over the last decade and said ‘anyone hating is just jealous.’

Brielle Biermann, 24, is sticking up for Kylie Jenner, 24. Brielle, who has had to defend herself through the years over accusations that she’s gotten plastic surgery, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Aug. 11) to slam an article pointed at Kylie’s changing appearance. The article, titled “Kylie’s evolution,” included images of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star from 2010 to now and highlighted how difference she looks today. But Brielle was not having it, and added her own honest opinion on the topic.

“literally who do people care?” the Don’t Be Tardy star wrote alongside a screenshot of the article. “she looks the f**k good anyone hating is just jealous. stop with the bulls**t stigma behind having to be natural. congrats to the natural peeps but a lil lip filler didn’t hurt no one.” In her next slide, Brielle made a funny face at the camera and again criticized the article. “also i hope people look different than they do when they’re 10 and 24????” she said.

Brielle is no stranger to public criticism regarding her looks. While she has admitted to getting lip fillers from time to time, she’s denied getting plastic surgery as recently as in May while she was on Watch What Happens Live‘s after show with other Real Housewives kids. “They think that you’ve had a lot of plastic surgery,” the daughter of Kim Zolciak said. “They don’t realize that you look different when you’re 10-years-old to 24,” she continued, while referring to being on television since she was 13. “I hope I look f*cking different, alright.”

The Bravo star similarly clapped back at critics in 2018 after she was accused of getting plastic surgery on her chest and behind in 2018. “My face is fat right now I’m thicker than I usually am can all of u seriously f–k off. It’s my face if I wanna get 37 surgeries on it I will!!” she said at the time.

Regardless of the critics, Brielle has remained confident in posting various photos of herself on social media, including on her Instagram which boasts over 1 million followers. But in 2019, Brielle did reveal she may “redo” her “body” in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “If I want to redo my whole body which one day I probably will and my whole face and everything, it should not affect you!” she pronounced while discussing her critics. “It’s not your face, and quite frankly, you don’t have to look at it, just move on from life!”