Breaking News

Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms She’s Skipping This Year’s Met Gala: Why She Won’t Attend

sarah jessica parker
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
RihannaCostume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating China: Through the Looking Glass, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 04 May 2015WEARING GUO PEI
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala benefit, "Punk: Chaos to Couture", on in New York MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit, New York, USA - 6 May 2013
Beyonce Knowles Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating China: Through the Looking Glass, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 04 May 2015
Kendall Jenner The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker has confirmed that she will not attend this year’s Met Gala. Her longtime date Andy Cohen initially broke the news.

Whether in an extravagant gilded headpiece or punk-rock mohawk, Sarah Jessica Parker always opts for bold statement-making pieces at the annual Met Gala. Unfortunately, the actress and fashion favorite, 56, will not grace the red carpet at this year’s two-part American-themed exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, her representative has confirmed to HollywoodLife.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2018 Met Gala (Sarah Jessica Parker)

After her longtime date Andy Cohen confirmed that he wouldn’t attend this year’s exhibit and suggested that his date would not, too, while on Access earlier this week, SJP’s rep has confirmed that the actress will be absent from the exhibit due to filming on And Just Like That…, the highly-anticipated Sex and the City revival set to air on HBO Max.

“She’s in production at present and unfortunately unavailable to attend at this point,” her rep confirmed to HL on Wednesday. (Andy said as much, telling Access that he is “taking the year off” since his “date is filming this year.”)

Related Gallery

'And Just Like That': 1st Photos Of Chris Noth On 'Sex & The City' Revival Set

Sarah Jessica Parker 'And Just Like That' on set filming, New York, USA - 09 Aug 2021
Kristin Davis 'And Just Like That' on set filming, New York, USA - 09 Aug 2021
Chris Noth And Sarah Jessica Parker Film 'And Just Like That' In New York CityPictured: Chris Noth,Sarah Jessica ParkerRef: SPL5242929 020821 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

The revival began shooting in late spring in New York. The 10-episode series will follow SJP and returning cast-members Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon (and a notably absent Kim Cattrall) in their original roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York as they navigate life and friendship in their 50s. Other returning favorites include Chris Noth, John Corbett, and David Eigenberg.

sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth
Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth on set of ‘And Just Like That….’ (Christopher Peterson/SplashNews)

As for this year’s Met Gala, the exhibit will return on September 13 with an American-fashion theme in two parts, separated by a year. The first exhibit will be called “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and explore American fashion, including sportswear and other contemporary designs. The second exhibit, In “America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will open May 2022 and “explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces,” per the press release, according to Page Six. 

While typically held on the first Monday in May, this year’s Met Gala was pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It will be a “more intimate” benefit in the light of the pandemic.