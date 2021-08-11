‘MAFS’ Stars Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner Cry After ‘Heated’ Therapy Session: ‘Not Giving Up On Each Other’

Jamie Otis informed her fans that she and husband Doug Hehner are ‘not giving up on each other’ following an emotional therapy session regarding their ongoing marital struggles.

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are determined to make their marriage work, no matter what. Amidst their ongoing marital struggles, the Married At First Sight stars attended a therapy session together on Tuesday (Aug. 10) in New Jersey, and Jamie, 35, documented the emotional aftermath of it on Instagram. She shared a selfie of the couple in tears in their car, and said in her lengthy caption that she and Doug, 37, are “not giving up on each other—not now, not ever.”

Jamie continued, “TBH, sitting in the car in a random parking lot crying-like the hard ugly cry with snotty noses & hiccups-was not at all what I intended on sharing today…but here we are.” She then explained to her followers that she and Doug were emotional due to the “heated call” they had with their therapist. “It started w anger, yelling, blaming..but ended w us holding each other & trying to figure out our next steps TOGETHER,” Jamie added.

The mom of two said that while she was intent on sharing more positive content on her social media page, she felt it would be “so fake and wrong” to not be honest with her fans. “I’m a multifaceted, ever-changing person who is a complete mess at times…and lately, I feel like I’ve been a mess ALL of the time,” Jamie wrote, before vowing that intends to continue being a “fighter” for the sake of her marriage to Doug and for their two children, daughter Henley, 3, and son Hendrix, 1. ⁣

“When I get to the other side of this battle I will be back here fighting for YOU and for all of US WOMEN again,” Jamie said. “⁣But any good fighter knows you gotta focus on one battle at a time.⁣ Thank you for always standing in my corner & cheering me on … I love you! Truly!,” she added. Jamie’s open and honest message received overwhelming support in the comments section of her post. “Take all the time you need to fight for your family, that’s the most important thing in this world,” said Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel, while Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé told Jamie that she’s “stronger than you think.”

Jamie previously opened up about her marital struggles on a May episode of the couple’s Hot Marriage. Cool Parents. The Bachelor alum told life coach Dr. Gertrude Lyons that she’s had “a really hard time trusting that everything [Doug] says is true.” She also admitted that she’s more prone to “open up old wounds” because she’s facing so much pressure from motherhood, professional responsibilities, and the health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two months later, the couple — who tied the knot in March 2014 — shared an update on their relationship status in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. Doug said he was “beyond grateful” that Jamie opened up about her concerns regarding their marriage. “That’s what I love about her, she wears her heart on her sleeve,” the father-of-two said. “I am not a great sharer (if that’s a word), and certainly not great at being vulnerable and sharing about my issues That type of communication has become far less uncomfortable to talk about because of Jamie.”