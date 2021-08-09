Fashion

Lily James Slays In Daisy Dukes While Out With BF Michael Shuman — Photo

SplashNews.com
Lily James showed off her long, toned legs in a pair of daisy dukes while out to lunch in LA with beau Michael Shuman.

Lily James, 32, is always rocking some sort of fabulous outfit and her latest look may just be one of our favorites. The actress was grabbing smoothies in LA with boyfriend Michael Shuman, 35, on Aug. 8. For the outing, Lily put her toned abs on full display when she rocked a sleeveless yellow Mango Flowers Knitted Cropped Top with a pair of high-waisted light-wash denim shorts with frayed hems that revealed her toned legs. She topped her look off with a cool pair of pastel pink Chanel Butterfly Sunglasses.

Lily James showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted light-wash denim shorts with frayed hems styled with a sleeveless yellow Mango Flowers Knitted Cropped Top & a pair of Chanel Butterfly Sunglasses. (SplashNews.com)

Lily has been out and about all summer long while filming the upcoming Hulu miniseries, Pam & Tommy, where she portrays Pamela Anderson. All of her outfits both on and off set have been amazing and it’s unbelievable how much Lily looks like Pam in the transformation.

While on set, Lily showed off her amazing legs yet again in a pair of high-waisted blue Mango Cotton Crochet Shorts with a matching Mango Oversize Crochet Sweater and a Mango Denim Panel Overshirt on top. She topped her look off with a pair of black UGG Fuzz Yeah Slides.

Earlier in the summer, she channeled Pamela when she rocked her metallic bronze mini dress while her platinum blonde hair was pulled up in Pamela’s iconic messy high ponytail. We have been loving all of Lily’s outfits lately and they just keep getting better and better.