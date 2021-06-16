Lily James Channels Pamela Anderson With Iconic Messy Up-Do & Metallic Lamé Mini Dress

See Pics

lily james
Shutterstock
Lily James looks so much like Pamela Anderson in this new set of photos, which will stop you in your tracks.

The latest photo of Lily James from the set of the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee biographical series Pam & Tommy will make fans do a double take. The English actor, 32, is the spitting image of the blonde bombshell in new photos obtained by the Daily Mail, taken from the set of Craig Gillespie’s highly-anticipated Hulu miniseries in Los Angeles this week.

Lily is donned in a metallic lamé mini dress and Pamela’s iconic messy up-do in the photos. Her co-star Sebastian Stan, who plays the Tommy to her Pam in the series, is also pictured in some of the new photos. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor, 38, also looks like a carbon copy of the Mötley Crüe musician. The crew appear to be filming an intimate, passionate moment. Both Lily and Sebastian are pictured embracing and sharing a kiss next to a car, depicting the tumultuous lovers to a tee.

lily james
Lily James at an event. (Credit: Shutterstock)

The limited series will chronicle Pam and Tommy’s rollercoaster relationship and infamous sex tape scandal. The two were married between 1995 and 1998, becoming the source of tabloid fodder when the sex tape from their 1995 honeymoon leaked. While the casting of Lily and Sebastian last December initially resulted in some head tilts, some first look photos of the two as the couple, released in May, stopped everyone in their tracks given the shocking transformations.

pamela anderson and tommy lee
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. (Credit: Shutterstock)

The Hulu miniseries does not have a release date yet, but it does have a stacked cast. Seth Rogen will also star in the series as Rand Gauthier, the electrician who stole Pamela and Tommy’s sex tape. Seth shared a selfie from set earlier this month, rocking a mullet and ’90s garb. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in May, Craig gushed about his stars’ transformations for the series.

“It’s such a tall order whenever you’re taking on iconic characters in the media, and they’re going to be scrutinized a lot,” Craig said. “And trying to take on a character like Pamela, who’s so familiar, and to be able to do what is not just an impersonation, is a daunting task for an actor.” He added, “I think audiences will be incredibly surprised by just how much Lily’s been able to bring that character to life as a fully formed person, as opposed to an impersonation.”

“He’s so talented and is absolutely killing it,” he added of Sebastian. “The two of them in scenes together, I’m finding them quite electric.”