Dylan O’Brien Dances To Doja Cat In New TikTok & Fans Can’t Stop Swooning – Watch

What do you get when you add ‘Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien, a hit from Doja Cat, and a bunch of dance moves? You get a TikTok video that leaves fans begging for more.

“Dylan O’Brien dancing to Doja Cat I repeat Dylan O’Brien dancing to Doja Cat,” one fan urgently tweeted on Sunday while sharing a TikTok video from Sheela Awe’s account. In Sheela’s video, Dylan and a host of others — including Sam Lerner, and Olivia Sui – dance along to Doja’s “Get Into It (Yuh).” Dylan hung out in the back while wearing a purple tie-dye Mickey Mouse t-shirt, and he seemed to have fun doing the dance challenge. Though everyone seems to hit the moves, it all gets pretty silly at the end, with Sam hopping towards the camera like a demented Easter Bunny.

Fans were thirsty for the beloved Teen Wolf star after this video. “Put my king in the purple shirt in the front!!” “Petition for Dylan to get his own TikTok account!!!” “My eyes were on Dylan the entire time.” “I was like, ‘why is this on my fyp?’ and then I saw Dylan and everything just made sense.” “DYLAN PLSS GET A TIKTOK.” “Everyday I woke up and the first TikTok that I see, it’s Dylan dancing. How could I start my days better?” “WHY Y’ALL ALWAYS PUTTING HUBBY IN THE BACK THO.”

“Is Dylan O’Brien dancing randomly showing up on anyone else’s [For You Page]? I swear this is the third video today,” asked one commenter. Dylan made an appearance in an earlier Sheela video, dancing along with Sam, Olivia and Max Minghella to “Cognac Queen” by Megan Thee Stallion. “I can’t handle Dylan on TikTok OMG,” wrote one fan. “My thought process: Wait, Dylan?! Wait, Max?!?! Wait, OILIVIA!?” I had to do a double take to make sure that was Dylan.” “My eyes only on Dylan the entire video.” “Can y’all MOVE I’m tryna see my husband.” “AHHHHH DYLAN NEEDS TO GET A TIKTOK ACCOUNT.”

Dylan recently made headlines when Variety reported that he joined the cast of the upcoming movie, Not Okay. Dylan and the previously-announced Zoey Deutch will star in the satire about a “misguided young woman desperate for friends and fame, who fakes a trip to Paris to up her social media presence. When a terrifying incident takes place in the real world and becomes part of her imaginary trip, her white lie becomes a moral quandary that offers her all the attention she’s wanted.”