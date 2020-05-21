Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien & More ‘Teen Wolf’ Cast Reuniting To Celebrate Show’s Anniversary

It’s time to go back to Beacon Hills. Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Holland Roden, and more beloved ‘Teen Wolf’ cast members are set to reunite on ‘MTV Reunions’ on June 5.

This is truly what dreams are made of, Teen Wolf fans. MTV is launching its new digital format, MTV Reunions, and will kick off with the cast and creator of Teen Wolf on June 5 at 12 p.m. ET. This will coincide with the show’s 9th anniversary on the same day. The virtual reunion will feature Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Holland Roden, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelly Henning, Melissa Ponzio, Dylan Sprayberry, and series creator Jeff Davis. This is the biggest Teen Wolf reunion since the show’s final SDCC panel in 2017.

The reunion will be hosted by MTV News’ Josh Horowitz and will air on the MTV YouTube channel with amplification across MTV News, MTV brand, MTV Vault, and Teen Wolf social accounts, and will benefit the First Responders First Charity. MTV Reunions will reunite cast member’s from television’s most memorable shows to raise money for charitable causes. With this Teen Wolf reunion, fans will get to see their favorite Teen Wolf actors reflect back on the series’ most memorable moments and filming experiences, and also share how they’re coping during these uncertain times. The series ran for 6 seasons from 2011 to 2017 on MTV.

The Teen Wolf reunion features so many of our favorite faces, but there are a few notable names that are missing. Maybe Tyler Hoechlin, Crystal Reed, and Colton Haynes will show up as a surprise!

This epic cast get-together comes nearly 2 months after Tyler tweeted at MTV saying it was time for a revival. “Hey @MTV i think it’s time to bring teen wolf back for new episodes. First Jersey shore family vacation. Now teen wolf high school reunion. I’m ready. And 28 so it’s an appropriate age,” he wrote. Colton retweeted Tyler and said he was in! Honestly, Tyler’s not wrong. Give the people and the cast what they want!