Amelia Hamlin, 20, Stuns In Purple Underwear While Hunting For Snacks In Her Fridge — Photos

Amelia Hamlin took to Instagram on August 9 to share two new photos of herself looking in her fridge while wearing a pair of lace cheeky undies from Boux Avenue.

Amelia Hamlin, 20, looks stunning in her latest Instagram pics! The brunette modeled a lilac pair of cheeky lace underwear with a white crop top while “looking” for snacks in her fridge on August 9. In the series of photos, Amelia gave her 1 million followers a sultry glance before opting to grab a bottle of Essentia Water.

“You know when you just keep opening the fridge waiting for something super fun to be in there… same,” she stated in the caption, while giving a shout out to popular lingerie line, Boux Avenue. She kept her brunette hair down and center-parted for the look, while rocking a light makeup look that included a matte nude lipstick to complete the look. She added a gold watch and opted to accessorize with a stack of bracelets. Sheer perfection! 

Fans immediately flooded the comments with compliments over the stunning photos. “I think everything just melted in the fridge! Absolutely stunning,” one fan wrote alongside a fire emoji, while another commented, “gorgeous lady!” 

This isn’t the first time Lisa Rinna‘s daughter promoted a clothing brand on her socials. On July 2 the dark-haired beauty posted a stunning photo wearing lilac pants while covering her best with her hands in an Instagram post she amply captioned, “pants are @boohoo, top is m.i.a.” She accessorized the look with a stack of glamourous pieces from luxury French jeweler Cartier and a stack of diamond bracelets. She also appeared to be wearing a beaded bracelet reading “Scott” for boyfriend Scott Disick, 38.

Amelia and Scott initially went public in October 2020 but didn’t make it official until February 2021. The love birds have been living in the moment ever since. Although there is an 18-year difference between the two, they continue to prove that they have plenty in common. From lavish gifts to luxurious vacation getaways, the love birds document their relationship all over social media and Scott has no problem spoiling his leading lady. 

If one thing is for sure it’s the fact that Amelia and Scott are super comfortable with each other. In fact, Amelia has even been spending more time with Scott’s children: Penelope, 9, Reign, 6, and Mason, 11, whom he shares with former partner Kourtney Kardashian. The duo recently stepped out for lunch, as a family, at the Greek restaurant Taverna Tony in Malibu on Tuesday, Aug. 3. 