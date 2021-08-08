Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Ivey, 3, Seemingly Comforts Her Amid Britney Drama: ‘It’s OK Mom’

Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to share a video of her being comforted by her 3-year-old daughter, Ivey, during Britney Spears conservatorship battle.

Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, is leaning on her daughter Ivey, 3, for support during the drama surrounding Britney Spears‘ on-going conservatorship case. In a bizarre post to social media on August 7, Jamie Lynn encouraged her 2.2 million fans to listen to the video with the ‘sound on.’

In the short clip, the former Zoey 101 star is comforted by her daughter, Ivey. While crying, Ivey says, “It’ll be OK, Mom. It has to be OK, Mom,” the toddler said, telling Jamie Lynn, who responded, “Thank you, baby.”

As fans would know, Britney, 39, has been under an “abusive” conservatorship agreement since February 2008 and the “Toxic” singer blames her family for not getting involved sooner. This video comes weeks after Britney, said she wanted to “sue” their family which, has caused a great divide between her and her family, which includes her only sister Jamie Lynn.

On July 16, Britney shared a post on Instagram to ‘call out’ those who were closest to her who offered disingenuous support during her conservatorship battle. While Britney didn’t share names, fans speculated that she was referring to her sister Jamie Lynn, and her mother Lynn Spears.

In the post, Britney shared a quote image that read, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.” The pop star then penned a lengthy caption that blasted those who did not bother to “put a hand out” when she was “drowning.” The pop star wrote, “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support.”

Following the post, Jamie Lynn explained to her Instagram followers on June 28 that it “wasn’t my place” to comment on the conservatorship until her sister did, publicly. “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you, I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after. Note that.”

Despite the negativity and massive blowback from the #FreeBritney supporters, Jamie Lynn feels as if she has continued to support Britney throughout the battle and that she “stands behind Britney like crazy,” “She wants the best for her and does believe she needs more rights. Her sister has literally no say. She gets a bad rap that she’s not fighting for her but that’s ridiculous,” a source close to the family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s a lot of things going on that people don’t understand.”