Watch

Chrissy Teigen Channels Marilyn Monroe & Sings ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President’ To Barack Obama — Watch

chrissy
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Music star John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen were seen arriving at Martha Vineyard private airport for Obama 60th Birthday party. Pictured: John Legend BACKGRID USA 6 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper are seen happily arriving at Martha Vineyard for Obama's 60th birthday party.Pictured: Bradley CooperBACKGRID USA 7 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Martha's Vineyard, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are special guests at former president Barack Obama's highly anticipated 60th birthday bash. The former NBA star and his actress wife were seen arriving at Martha Vineyard together. Pictured: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade BACKGRID USA 6 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Boston, MA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Music star John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen were seen arriving at Martha Vineyard private airport for Obama 60th Birthday party.Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, Miles Stephens BACKGRID USA 6 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Chrissy Teigen stunned in a dramatic white gown as she sang ‘happy birthday’ before heading to former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash.

Chrissy Teigen, 35, joined the star-studded lineup of guests at former POTUS Barack Obama‘s 60th birthday party on August 7. She and John Legend, 42, flew into Martha’s Vineyard for the high-profile bash, and were all smiles in a series of pics and videos from the event. Chrissy even took to Instagram to share a video of herself singing a Marilyn Monroe-inspired rendition of “Happy Birthday.” In the clip, she wore a white gown with a peplum hemline and high slit.

The dress featured a plunging neckline and long sleeves, which matched the length of the skirt. She strutted down the dramatic staircase in sparkly pumps, while offering a throaty take on the classic birthday song. “well that was magical. goodnight Martha’s Vineyard. I have fallen in love with you hard!!” she captioned the video. Her husband John commented, “Fine AF,” while another follower wrote, “This dress is absolutely gorgeous!!”

Chrissy also posted a short clip of her hair being styled in voluminous waves, which was reminiscent of the 1960s. “It’s spelled zhuzh, that is bonkers,” she captioned the clip. Chrissy also posted a “flip book” of black and white images of herself descending the staircase before heading to the glitzy soiree.

chrissy
Chrissy Teigen. Image: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Related Gallery

Chrissy Teigen -- PICS

Editorial Use Only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Global Citizen/Shutterstock (11888003o) Chrissy Teigen and Luna Stephens attend Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will be broadcast on May 8, 2021. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World, Inglewood, California, USA - 02 May 2021
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend with their kids Luna and Miles Stephens are seen in Los Angeles, California. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.** NON-EXCLUSIVE March 7, 2020. 07 Mar 2020 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen,Miles Stephens. Photo credit: BG020/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA626154_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she kicks back in Puerto Vallarta with her family during a holiday getaway. With beaches closed in LA, the couple took off to enjoy the holiday at a seaside resort. Chrissy who recently had her breast implants removed showed off her great figure in a cheeky floral print two piece as she hung around by their pool while John caught up on rest and took a little nap.Pictured: Chrissy TeigenBACKGRID USA 6 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Other party attendees included Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Don Cheadle, Beyonce, JAY-Z, Eddie Vedder, George Clooney, and Steven Spielberg. The birthday bash was originally supposed to be much larger, according to TMZ, but he decided to scale things down last minute due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the new Delta variant. A large white tent was photographed in the backyard of his $12 million mansion, where the festivities took place.

Steak, chicken and shrimp were all on the menu, while brownies and watermelon slices were served for dessert. No small details were left untouched, as guests used gold napkins and face masks emblazoned with ’44X60′, a reference to the 44th president’s 60th birthday.