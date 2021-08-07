Bradley Cooper’s Daughter Lea, 4, Rocks A Matching Pink Set As She Arrives At Obama’s Birthday — Pics

Bradley Cooper stepped out with his mini-me daughter Lea in Martha’s Vineyard, as they headed to Barack Obama’s birthday party.

Bradley Cooper cut a casual figure as he held hands with his four-year-old daughter Lea de Seine in Martha’s Vineyard. The father-of-one walked alongside his little girl as they arrived on the Massachusetts island for former President Barack Obama‘s 60th birthday party. The sweet toddler donned a baby pink matching top and pant set, which featured a cute pretzel print.

She also wore a pair of black sneakers and a blue bucket hat which read ‘Love’ as she carried a pink backpack and held her dad’s hand. The A-lister donned a pale blue button down, grey shorts, and a grey jacket. He accessorized with white sneakers, a grey flat cap and tortoiseshell sunglasses, as he carried a black backpack and a blue duffel bag.

It comes less than two months after Bradley reunited with his ex Irina Shayk, with whom he shares Lea. The former couple were spotted enjoying some family time, amid the Victoria’s Secret model’s new romance with Kanye West. They were joined by little Lea for the outing in New York City in June, and Bradley was snapped carrying his little girl in his arm.

The father-daughter duo were among the many A-listers who arrived on the luxe island for the ex POTUS’ big celebration. Both John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen arrived at Martha’s Vineyard private airport for the August 6 party, along with Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union, and Don Cheadle. It was even reported that Beyonce and her husband JAY-Z, Eddie Vedder, George Clooney, and Steven Spielberg were also in attendance.

Barack celebrated the milestone birthday with the star-studded bash at his $12 million mansion. The small gathering was originally supposed to be much larger, according to TMZ, but he decided to scale things down last minute due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the new Delta variant. A large white tent was photographed in the backyard of their private residence, however not much else was known about the party.