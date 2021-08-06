Tori Spelling Shares Rare New Photo Of All 5 Kids Amid ‘Relationship Issues’ With Husband Dean

Tori Spelling ‘babies are so grown up’ and she’s celebrating their milestones with an adorable new photo.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott‘s five children — Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4 — are nearly unrecognizable in this new photo shared by the Beverly Hills, 90210 star on Aug. 5. They’re “so grown up” it’s unbelievable.

“My babies are so grown up…,” Tori captioned her Instagram photo, before revealing that all of her children are wearing their new “back to school” clothes. “Feeling good about them all headed back to in person school in 2 weeks ( well aside from 4 separate schools to do drop off/pick up this year)”, she said.

Tori and Dean, who are going through some tough “relationship issues” at the moment, are currently raising “2 teens”, and they all appeared to come together to dine at their favorite family restaurant, King’s Fish House, in Calabasas, California on Thursday. The moment was apparently so special for them that Tori made sure to snap a photo — and fortunately for her, “all 5 kids [were] looking at the camera”.

However, Tori’s life hasn’t been as amazing as it seems on Instagram. A source close to her and Dean told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they “have been having relationship issues for months now”. We were told, “they fight a lot. Tori has had trouble trusting Dean. She always thinks he’s cheating on her and he couldn’t take it anymore.”

Dean publicly admitted to cheating on Tori in the past, and they’ve had major trust issues ever since. “She’s never been able to fully trust him again and they always fight about it. It drives him crazy,” our insider added. “It’s been a nightmare for him.”

Tori also recently revealed that she and Dean haven’t been sleeping in the same bed.

HollywoodLife previously reached out to Tori and Dean’s reps for comments on our exclusive reporting, but we didn’t receive immediate responses.