Camila Cabello Paddleboards In A Bikini: ‘Nothing To Do, Nowhere To Be’

camila
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Camila Cabello61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
Camila Cabello The Global Awards, London, UK - 05 Mar 2020 Wearing Dolce and Gabbana same outfit as catwalk model *10565117ct
Camila Cabello attends the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala at the Pierre Hotel, in New York 2019 L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala, New York, USA - 04 Dec 2019
Camila Cabello60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018WEARING VIVIENNE WESTWOOD COUTURE DRESS BAG BY JUDITH LEIBER View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

‘Senorita’ singer Camila Cabello has stunned in a series of snaps while paddleboarding in the crystal blue water in a black bikini.

Camila Cabello, 24, was all smiles as she posed on a paddleboard in a new pic. “nothin to do nowhere to be,” she captioned the August 3 Instagram post, in which she was seen standing on the board with a paddle above her head. The singer, who is currently in a long-term relationship with Shawn Mendes, rocked a black bikini for the fun outing.

“Queen of having nothing to do and nowhere to be,” one fan commented, before quipping, “Queen of possibly falling off her paddle board and floating in the ocean.” The follower was referring to the third pic in the photo set, in which the Havana singer appeared to have fallen from the board, and was floating in the crystal blue water wearing a life jacket.

As fans would know, the post comes just a couple of weeks after Camila declared she’s embracing her “curves, cellulite and stretch marks” in an act of self-love. “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy,” Camila said in a TikTok video shared on July 16. “And I am wearing a top that shows my belly,” she said, before pointing the camera down to show her black crop top and light workout pants.

camila
Camila Cabello. Image: MEGA

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes see a JAZZ show and Ave A and 6st and then go to dinner at Bar Pitti Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes show and dinner, New York, USA - 23 Jul 2021
Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello hold hands as they enjoy a romantic day out at Universal Studios Hollywood. The happy coupled proved they're still going strong as they walked hand in hand in the theme park checking out many of the theme park's Shawn was seen rocking a John Mayer shirt and Camila kept it casual in sweats and a green top attractions including the Harry Potter ride, the tour, and the Jurassic Park ride. The two were seen walking with a VIP tour guide and a large Body Guard. 20 Jun 2021 Pictured: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA764012_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello take a walk together on Sunday morning in Miami. 29 Nov 2020 Pictured: Shawn Mendes; Camila Cabello. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA718266_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

“And I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time,” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season.” She continued, “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

She also recently clapped back at body shamers when she posted a video of herself wearing a red bikini while taking an outdoor shower on vacation. The singer looked gorgeous as she posted a video of herself in a red triangle bikini top and matching bottoms. So stunning!