Camila Cabello Paddleboards In A Bikini: ‘Nothing To Do, Nowhere To Be’

‘Senorita’ singer Camila Cabello has stunned in a series of snaps while paddleboarding in the crystal blue water in a black bikini.

Camila Cabello, 24, was all smiles as she posed on a paddleboard in a new pic. “nothin to do nowhere to be,” she captioned the August 3 Instagram post, in which she was seen standing on the board with a paddle above her head. The singer, who is currently in a long-term relationship with Shawn Mendes, rocked a black bikini for the fun outing.

“Queen of having nothing to do and nowhere to be,” one fan commented, before quipping, “Queen of possibly falling off her paddle board and floating in the ocean.” The follower was referring to the third pic in the photo set, in which the Havana singer appeared to have fallen from the board, and was floating in the crystal blue water wearing a life jacket.

As fans would know, the post comes just a couple of weeks after Camila declared she’s embracing her “curves, cellulite and stretch marks” in an act of self-love. “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy,” Camila said in a TikTok video shared on July 16. “And I am wearing a top that shows my belly,” she said, before pointing the camera down to show her black crop top and light workout pants.

“And I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time,” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season.” She continued, “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

She also recently clapped back at body shamers when she posted a video of herself wearing a red bikini while taking an outdoor shower on vacation. The singer looked gorgeous as she posted a video of herself in a red triangle bikini top and matching bottoms. So stunning!