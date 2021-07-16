Watch

Camila Cabello Says She’s Embracing Her ‘Curves, Cellulite & Stretch Marks’ In New TikTok Video

MEGA
Camila Cabello Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1175 -- Pictured: Musical guest Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby performs on December 12, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Camila Cabello shows off her tummy as she strikes a pose promoting her new album 'Romance' while visiting friends with her mother in Studio City. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 18 NOVEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Camila Cabello MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019 Wearing Balmain View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Camila Cabello shared her lesson in self-love on TikTok on July 16, saying, ‘Being at war with your body is so last season’.

After initially feeling uncomfortable while out running in a sports bra in Los Angeles, Camila Cabello, 24, proudly declared that she’s done being ashamed of her body. She’s now embracing her “curves, cellulite and stretch marks” in an act of self-love.

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy,” Camila recalled in a TikTok video shared on July 16. “And I am wearing a top that shows my belly,” she said, before pointing the camera down to show her black crop top and light workout pants.

@camilacabello

i luv my body

♬ original sound – Camila Cabello

“And I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time,” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season.”

She continued, “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

Related Gallery

Shawn Mendes -- PICS

*NO MAIL ONLINE* Shawn Mendes takes in the sights of Byron Bay in Australia, enjoying a walk on the beach to Byron's famous lighthouse. Shawn took off his t-shirt to top up his tan during his afternoon walk, and stopped for selfies with some eager fans. Pictured: Shawn Mendes Ref: SPL5126534 051119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Spain Rights
*NO MAIL ONLINE* Shawn Mendes takes in the sights of Byron Bay in Australia, enjoying a walk on the beach to Byron's famous lighthouse. Shawn took off his t-shirt to top up his tan during his afternoon walk, and stopped for selfies with some eager fans. Pictured: Shawn Mendes Ref: SPL5126534 051119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Spain Rights
Shawn Mendes MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019 Wearing Dolce & Gabbana

Camila Cabello out for a jog with her mom in Los Angeles on July 16, 2021. (MEGA)

Camila, whose currently in a long-term relationship with Shawn Mendes, ended her video by singing a few empowering lyrics by En Vogue — “Giving him something he can feel” — and running her hand up her stomach and chest. She captioned the makeup-free video with “i luv my body”, and we couldn’t think of a more perfect way to do so.

 