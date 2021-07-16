Camila Cabello Says She’s Embracing Her ‘Curves, Cellulite & Stretch Marks’ In New TikTok Video

Camila Cabello shared her lesson in self-love on TikTok on July 16, saying, ‘Being at war with your body is so last season’.

After initially feeling uncomfortable while out running in a sports bra in Los Angeles, Camila Cabello, 24, proudly declared that she’s done being ashamed of her body. She’s now embracing her “curves, cellulite and stretch marks” in an act of self-love.

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy,” Camila recalled in a TikTok video shared on July 16. “And I am wearing a top that shows my belly,” she said, before pointing the camera down to show her black crop top and light workout pants.

“And I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time,” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season.”

She continued, “I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”

Camila, whose currently in a long-term relationship with Shawn Mendes, ended her video by singing a few empowering lyrics by En Vogue — “Giving him something he can feel” — and running her hand up her stomach and chest. She captioned the makeup-free video with “i luv my body”, and we couldn’t think of a more perfect way to do so.