Camila Cabello Stuns In Orange On Date With Shawn Mendes After Celebrating Their 2 Year Anniversary

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were a gorgeous and stylish sight to see when they stepped out hand in hand for a late night dinner in New York City on the night of July 23.

Camila Cabello, 24, and Shawn Mendes, 22, just celebrated their two-year-anniversary together and looked more in love than ever during their most recent sighting! The lovebirds enjoyed a late night dinner date in the Big Apple on July 23 and looked fashionable in colorful summer outfits. Camila showed off a sleeveless fitted orange dress that went down to her ankles and matching heels that had cut-out sections in the back, while Shawn rocked a long-sleeved button-down light blue shirt that had various orange, turquoise, and yellow patterns on it, light blue jeans, and white sneakers.

The “Havana” crooner topped her look off with dangling turquoise and light pink earrings as her long dark locks were pulled back into a braid that went down her back. She also carried a small white purse as she held her hunky beau’s hand the entire time they were photographed walking outside together. His signature curly locks were also on full display.

Although there were many onlookers surrounding them as they strolled outside the restaurant they ate it, they stayed close to each other and showed off smiles at some points. The outing took place after Camila’s epic appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and a radio interview on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, in support of her new single “Don’t Go Yet.” During the radio interview, she gushed over Shawn and their relationship.

After talking about how “good looking” the “Stitches” singer is to Zane Lowe, she complimented his personality. “It’s great when he does things that are weird and dorky because I feel it makes him just like, less intimidating, his handsomeness, like makes me not as nervous,” she said.

Camila and Shawn are still going strong after celebrating their two-year anniversary on July 3. The doting girlfriend and boyfriend both took to social media to share sweet pics and messages about the special day. Camila’s included several adorable and funny snapshots of the two of them along with the caption, “happy anniversary Kuko ❤️ here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love ❤️” while Shawn shared a photo of them passionately kissing and wrote, “Happy 2 years my baby ♥️” beside it.