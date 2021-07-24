See Pics

Camila Cabello Stuns In Orange On Date With Shawn Mendes After Celebrating Their 2 Year Anniversary

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello iHeartRadio's Music Festival, Las Vegas, America - 19 Sep 2015 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes see a JAZZ show and Ave A and 6st and then go to dinner at Bar Pitti Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes show and dinner, New York, USA - 23 Jul 2021
Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello hold hands as they enjoy a romantic day out at Universal Studios Hollywood. The happy coupled proved they're still going strong as they walked hand in hand in the theme park checking out many of the theme park's Shawn was seen rocking a John Mayer shirt and Camila kept it casual in sweats and a green top attractions including the Harry Potter ride, the tour, and the Jurassic Park ride. The two were seen walking with a VIP tour guide and a large Body Guard. 20 Jun 2021 Pictured: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA764012_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello take a walk together on Sunday morning in Miami. 29 Nov 2020 Pictured: Shawn Mendes; Camila Cabello. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA718266_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were a gorgeous and stylish sight to see when they stepped out hand in hand for a late night dinner in New York City on the night of July 23.

Camila Cabello, 24, and Shawn Mendes, 22, just celebrated their two-year-anniversary together and looked more in love than ever during their most recent sighting! The lovebirds enjoyed a late night dinner date in the Big Apple on July 23 and looked fashionable in colorful summer outfits. Camila showed off a sleeveless fitted orange dress that went down to her ankles and matching heels that had cut-out sections in the back, while Shawn rocked a long-sleeved button-down light blue shirt that had various orange, turquoise, and yellow patterns on it, light blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes hold hands during their date night. (Shutterstock)

The “Havana” crooner topped her look off with dangling turquoise and light pink earrings as her long dark locks were pulled back into a braid that went down her back. She also carried a small white purse as she held her hunky beau’s hand the entire time they were photographed walking outside together. His signature curly locks were also on full display.

Camila Cabello walks in her orange dress while with Shawn Mendes. (Shutterstock)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1175 -- Pictured: Musical guest Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby performs on December 12, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Camila Cabello shows off her tummy as she strikes a pose promoting her new album 'Romance' while visiting friends with her mother in Studio City. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 18 NOVEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Camila Cabello MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019 Wearing Balmain

Although there were many onlookers surrounding them as they strolled outside the restaurant they ate it, they stayed close to each other and showed off smiles at some points. The outing took place after Camila’s epic appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and a radio interview on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, in support of her new single “Don’t Go Yet.” During the radio interview, she gushed over Shawn and their relationship.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes walk outside while looking amazing. (Shutterstock)

After talking about how “good looking” the “Stitches” singer is to Zane Lowe, she complimented his personality. “It’s great when he does things that are weird and dorky because I feel it makes him just like, less intimidating, his handsomeness, like makes me not as nervous,” she said.

Camila and Shawn are still going strong after celebrating their two-year anniversary on July 3. The doting girlfriend and boyfriend both took to social media to share sweet pics and messages about the special day. Camila’s included several adorable and funny snapshots of the two of them along with the caption, “happy anniversary Kuko ❤️ here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love ❤️” while Shawn shared a photo of them passionately kissing and wrote, “Happy 2 years my baby ♥️” beside it.