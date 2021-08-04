Brandi Glanville Hospitalized With Mysterious Infection — See Her Brutal Hand Injury

Brandi Glanville might have gotten a nasty spider bite. She showed off her intense injury that landed her in the hospital to her followers.

Yikes! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, 48, ended up at the hospital on Tuesday August 3, after she had a strange injury on her hand. She shared a photo from her bed, where she wore two face masks and a blue hospital gown. She also showed off the hand that she’s waiting on test results for.

Brandi’s hand looked like it had some bruising and was incredibly swollen. She gave fans an update on why she was in the hospital and shouted out the medical teams that were helping her. “I was admitted to the hospital yesterday and I have amazing first responders taking care of me! We are not exactly sure what we are dealing with. We believe it may be an infected spider bit,” she wrote in a Wednesday August 4 Instagram post.

I think I got bit by something in the night!:/I have so much to do today I’m not sure I can go to the doctor pic.twitter.com/i0jKrRDk6o — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) August 3, 2021

My little piggy hoofer has an infected bite of some kind (not human) spending my day at ER I wanted to leave but they said I could lose a limb so I’m chilling -ON A TUESDAY!!!! pic.twitter.com/pDWrxE4PWY — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) August 3, 2021

The RHOBH star first showed fans that her hand had blown up on Tuesday August 3 in a pair of tweets. In the first photo, she had a ring on her middle finger, but thankfully she was able to get it off before her hand swelled up more. Brandi theorized that something bit her in her sleep in her first tweet. “My little piggy hoofer has an infected bite of some kind (not human) spending my day at ER I wanted to leave but they said I could lose a limb so I’m chilling -ON A TUESDAY,” she wrote in her second tweet.

Even though she didn’t want to spend more time in the ER, it sounds like Brandi is ready for whatever she needs to do to take care of the wound! Fans and friends sent her well wishes in the comment section on Instagram. Her friend and occasional RHOBH guest Jennifer Giminez commented on the post, wishing her well and telling her to send her a message. “I love you so much, and I’m here for you,” Jennifer wrote.

Hopefully Brandi has a speedy recovery from whatever it is that infected her hand! Lately, Brandi has also opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, 48, and his current wife LeAnn Rimes, 38. She spoke about the heartbreak that came when she and Eddie split up in 2009 for a June op-ed in The Sun. Despite a rocky start, Brandi has said that her and LeAnn have made amends and get along for the sake of her kids. She’s even jokingly said that the two are “sister wives.”