Brandi Glanville Confesses She ‘Really Wanted To Kill’ LeAnn Rimes After Eddie Cibrian Scandal

‘Real Housewives’ star Brandi Glanville spilled the tea on what went down when she found out her Eddie Cibrian was cheating on her with LeAnn Rimes, but the old enemies are friends now.

Time truly does heal all wounds. Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, 48, wrote that she “really wanted to kill” country singer LeAnn Rimes, 38, when she found out her husband at the time Eddie Cibrian, 48, was cheating on her, in a June 29 op-ed for The Sun.

Before Brandi and Eddie separated in 2009, the RHOBH star said that the couple had the “best marriage” with no stress. “Eddie and I got along great and had the best sex life. I was madly in love and felt like I had the perfect life,” she wrote. Even though they had a seemingly perfect marriage, Brandi was jealous. “I’d sometimes visit him on set and notice chemistry with certain co-stars. I’d ask him if something had gone down, but he’d tell me I was crazy,” she explained.

Brandi noticed there was something off when she visited him on the set of a movie he was shooting with LeAnn. “I could tell they were attracted to each other, though her husband was right there and I was right there too,” she wrote. Shortly after the visit, she “ran to the grocery store and pictures of Eddie and LeAnn making out in a restaurant were plastered across magazine Us Weekly.” Brandi was depressed after the scandal: “I didn’t cope well. I was angry, I was drinking — chardonnay was my crutch. I was so mad at Eddie for blowing up our life together.”

Even though she knew the relationship was over, Brandi wanted to keep LeAnn away from her two boys. She reached a breaking point when she saw the country singer at a soccer match and “Jake, who was two, was sitting in her lap.” Brandi snatched her son from her, and actually told Leann, “I will f**king murder you.”

Now that the scandal is over a decade in the past, Brandi has “forgiven” and “loves” LeAnn, who she says is “great.” Even though she “still squabble[s] with Eddie,” Brandi said they “make the most” of being around each other for the kids. “It’s like the three of us are doing the parenting — it’s nice to have a third person and she’s usually on my side,” she wrote. Despite making nice with LeAnn, the RHOBH star said she’ll “always have trust issues because of what happened.”

Even though Brandi may still have some trust issues, she’s never shied away from the fact that she and LeAnn have become close friends over the years. The two have reunited for family holidays and celebrations, especially those for Eddie and Brandi’s sons. Brandi even joked in a June 16 Hollywood Raw podcast interview that she and LeAnn are like “sister wives.”