Brandi Glanville Reunites With LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian For Son’s 18th Birthday — Pic

It was a full family affair for Mason Cibrian’s 18th birthday, as Brandi Glanville spent another dinner with her ex, Eddie, and his wife, LeAnn Rimes, for the occasion.

After years of feuding, Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes have been spending more time together than ever lately! The most recent occasion was for Brandi and Eddie Cibrian’s son, Mason Cibrian’s, 18th birthday. In honor of the teenager’s big day, the blended family got together for a birthday dinner on June 2. Brandi happily posed alongside her ex, Eddie, and his wife, LeAnn outside the restaurant.

For the photo, Brandi was squeezed between her two sons — she and Eddie also share 14-year-old Jake — while LeAnn stood in front of her husband. Mason was towering over the rest of the family as he stood right in the middle of the group. “Happy birthday Mason Glanville. It’s my birthday too, I spit you out of my womb 18 years ago today,” Brandi captioned the pic.

LeAnn also showed major love to Mason on his big day. “It has been a joy to see you evolve into the young man you are today,” LeAnn gushed. “You are ridiculously handsome and as witty as they come, but most of all, it’s your massive heart that inspires me the most. It’s an honor and blessing to be your stepmom. Here’s to the rest of your life. I love you!” LeAnn also shared a photo of herself and Mason, which was taken before his prom earlier this year, and she happily gave Brandi the photo credit.

This was just one of many recent occasions that Brandi spent some quality time with LeAnn and Eddie. The family recently got together for Jake’s graduation, as well as Mason’s prom. They also spent Mother’s Day and Easter together. It’s quite a departure from the years that they spent publicly feuding!

The former tension here stemmed from Eddie cheating on Brandi with LeAnn while they were married. Eddie met LeAnn on a movie set in 2009, and he and Brandi divorced after the affair. Eddie proposed to LeAnn at the end of December 2010, and they were married the following year. The two recently celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary.