See Pics

Hailey Baldwin Tries On Open Black Top & Black Mini Dress For An Evening Out — See Photos

hailey
Rachpoot / BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - April 18, 2021 Stylish couple Justin and Hailey Bieber put on their best attire as they attend Musician Harv’s wedding in Los Angeles. Justin opted for a bold look in a royal blue suit with a beige wide-brimmed hat, while his wife Hailey kept it classic in a little black dress. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 19 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Rachpoot / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(FILE) Selena Gomez Makes Big Donation to Cedars-Sinai Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic Health Crisis. Selena Gomez is making a major donation to Cedars-Sinai. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - OCTOBER 23: Singer Selena Gomez wearing Jacquemus arrives at the InStyle Awards 2017 held at the Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Celebrities attend the PrettyLittleThing X Kelly Gale at the Sunset Towers in Los Angeles, California. Looking lovely in leather, Paris Hilton posed on the red carpet wearing a leather dress, jacket and gloves. She was seen enjoying the intimate dinner held at the sophisticated Sunset Towers and taking selfies on her phone. The founder and CEO of PrettyLittleThing Umar Kamani hosted the dinner for a select group of people to celebrate brand ambassador Kelly Gale. Kelly, who looked stunning in a tight black minidress with a zipped neckline was spotted chatting to Umer and her friends. Model Charlotte McKinney, influencer Erika Costell and Sports Illustrated model Jasmine Sanders also attended the event. Charlotte McKinney wore a black skirt and jacket with a bra top and accessorized with a white purse and heels. Pictured: Paris Hilton Ref: SPL5123959 221019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Hailey Baldwin has stunned in a series of selfies rocking different black outfits, including a pantsuit and a long-sleeved mini-dress.

Hailey Baldwin, 24, is an undisputed fashion queen, and she put her sense of style on display in a July 29 Instagram post. The supermodel, who is married to Justin Bieber27, took to social media to share a series of pics rocking different black ensembles from Wardrobe NYC. The first ‘fit was a pantsuit, featuring an unbuttoned blouse and low-rise bottoms, which exposed the brunette beauty’s taut midriff.

Hailey also rocked a puffy, oversized mini-dress, which featured long sleeves and was cinched at the waist. She paired the fashionable look with towering pumps, which put her toned legs on display. The final mirror selfie saw Hailey rocking a skintight bodycon dress, which she paired with a yellow clutch handbag and dainty silver drop earrings.

“Oh my god. You just sold me that look in photo two!!!!” one fan commented, while another joked, “i refuse to believe you‘re real.” As fans would know, the post comes a few days after the Biebers sparked speculation that they might be expecting. Justin shared a snap of himself and Hailey on Instagram with the caption “mom and dad.” Naturally, fans started wondering whether the singer had dropped a subtle hint that Hailey was pregnant.

hailey
Hailey Baldwin. Image: Rachpoot / BACKGRID

Related Gallery

Hailey Baldwin's Sexy Leggy Looks - Pics

Hailey Bieber going for lunch Hailey Bieber out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Feb 2020 Bag By Bottega Veneta Wearing Tre by Natalie Ratabesi
Hailey Bieber is seen arriving at Ferdi restaurant at 11pm for late night dinner in Paris Pictured: Hailey Bieber,Hailey Baldwin Ref: SPL5152096 260220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Feb 2020 Wearing Saint Laurent

Fortunately, Hailey jumped in the comments section to quell any rumors. “I think [you] should maybe  change this question to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” she commented on the post. There you have it, the model and “Peaches” singer are not expecting. If fans needed any further proof, the couple were seen just days later grabbing dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

It seems the young couple are taking their time when it comes to starting a family. The Justice singer told Ellen Degeneres in a December 2020 interview that he hopes to someday have a bunch of children. “I’m going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body, so whatever she wants to do” he said. “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman”.