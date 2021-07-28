Vivica A. Fox Stuns In Hot Pink Swimsuit As She Celebrates 57th Birthday — Pics & Video

Vivica A. Fox hosted a 57th birthday celebration for herself at her new home in Los Angeles and shared gorgeous pics and videos from the bash.

Vivica A. Fox looked incredible at her 57th birthday party! The actress shared pics and video clips from the big event, which took place at her new home in Los Angeles, CA on July 23, and she rocked various figure-flattering outfits, including a pink one-piece swimsuit and a green and pink dress with a swimsuit style bottom. The party was hosted by Good Carma Studios and included her closest family and friends.

A lot of the snapshots showed the birthday girl posing in her green and pink swim dress, which was from Bell of California, and others showed her rocking the pink swimsuit. In one clip, she was jumping up and down with her adorable goddaughter, Iman Joelle, who was rocking her own pink dress, in the fashionable bathing suit and looked as happy as could be. Other pics and videos showed all her guests sharing memories with her and celebrating her being another year older while hanging by a pool and enjoying good food.

“GM Dawlings! #SatSmiles as I kicked off my #LEONATION Bday celebrations w da LA SQUAD!” Vivica wrote in the caption for the post before tagging guests and brands who were a part of her big day. “ACTUAL BDAY IS JULY 30TH! MUCH LUV to @goodcarmastudio 4 my AWESOME gurls pool party! Rocking @bellofcalifornia swimdress @stevemadden shoes @candyicejewelry Makeup & Pix @jjulesbeauty Hair @cosmowithcandi Funtimes w @brezofficial.”

Vivica’s birthday isn’t until July 30, and although her early celebration was one for the books, we wouldn’t be surprised if she had something else planned on the actual day. Her fans were quick to share their excitement about the epic post she shared by responding with compliments. “Gorgeous!!!” one fan exclaimed while another called the pictures “beautiful.”

This isn’t the first time Vivica has wowed us with her beauty. The talented star made headlines back in Dec. when she was photographed having fun on a vacation in Mexico while wearing a colorful one-piece swimsuit. She paired it with a white sun hat and sunglasses and looked as pretty as could be.