Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Are Spotted With Daughter, 2, On Rare Outing In NYC — Photos

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus took a stroll with their adorable daughter in New York City, just weeks after the doting mother made a gorgeous appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Diane Kruger, 45, and Norman Reedus, 52, looked like the cutest parents during their latest public outing with their daughter, 2. The actress and actor were photographed on a rare stroll with the adorable tot in New York City this week and were dressed in casual yet stylish outfits. She wore a dark gray sleeveless top that had a graphic of large red lips on the front and dark-colored bottoms while he matched in a dark gray T-shirt and jeans. Check out the pics of them HERE!

The blonde beauty topped off her look with sandals and jewelry, including several necklaces and hoop earrings while her hunky partner wore black slip-on shoes and had sunglasses hanging from his shirt. Their little girl was sitting in a stroller that Diane was pushing during the outing while Norman got some exercise by riding a bicycle beside them.

Before their family time in the Big Apple, Diane made quite a gorgeous appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in France earlier this month. She attended the premiere of Francois Ozon‘s movie Everything Went Fine while wearing a black tulle Armani Prive gown that included glittering metallic embroidery. She also had her long locks down and accessorized with elegant earrings.

The appearance proves her professional career is still going strong after welcoming her daughter in late 2018. The mother and father have been very private when it comes to being parents so it’s always a rare treat when they are seen in public together. Last year, they were spotted taking their bundle of joy, whose name has yet to be revealed, for a fun day at a park in the Los Angeles area. They kept things on the down-low and wore face masks to keep safe as they enjoyed time on the slide.

When they’re not photographed on outings, Diane and Norman, who have been dating since March 2017, will sometimes share sweet moments on Instagram. One recent pic the loving dad shared showed him giving his daughter a ride on his shoulders from the back while Diane, who was walking ahead of them with a stroller, was turned around while looking at them with a smile.