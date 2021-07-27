See Pics

Ciara, 35, Rocks A Leopard Print Bikini & Poses On A Mansion Balcony In Gorgeous Pics

Ciara looked super stylish and super sexy as she posed in a leopard print bikini for some outdoor summer snapshots. See the fun pics!

Ciara, 35, got her pre-baby body back — and she’s not afraid to flaunt it! The singer and proud mom of three showed off her sexy figure in a new Instagram slideshow posted on Tuesday, July 27. In the photos, Ciara soaked up the sunshine while posing on a beautiful mansion balcony dressed in a sexy two-piece leopard print bikini that put her incredible physique on full display. See all the snapshots below!

Ciara looked absolutely amazing in her new photos. In the first, she showed off her stunning curly hair while posing right in front of the camera. The next two photos showed the “Like A Boy” turning behind to pop her sexy booty. She then put on a black hat as she goofed around and danced for a video that marked the final post in her slideshow. “Sunshine + Good Vibez 😎,” she captioned her post.

Unsurprisingly, Ciara got loads of compliments for her snaps. “Can I get the Ciara workout plan!!!” one fan said on her post, while another commented, “Sexiest mom world wide….” A third fan also pointed out that Ciara has had three kids and still manages to looks that good. “3 babies WHERE?!?” they wrote.

After Ciara gave birth to her third child, son Win Wilson, on July 24, 2020, she began working her butt off to reach her post-baby body weight goal. And even while raising two additional children — daughter Sienna, 4, whom she shares with husband Russell Wilson, and son Future Jr., 7, whom she shares with ex Future — Ciara managed to reach that weight goal in June. She shared news of the exciting milestone on Instagram, explaining that she had officially lost 39 lbs. with help from WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers. “Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it!” she said. “If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it!”