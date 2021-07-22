Ewan McGregor’s Daughter, Clara, 25, Smiles Brightly At Gala 1 Month After Dog Bit Her Face

Clara McGregor attended a dinner gala in Italy on July 21 and looked to have healed from her facial wounds inflicted from a dog biting her face last month.

Clara McGregor was back to her happy and beautiful self at a dinner gala in Italy on Wednesday, July 21, over a month after she suffered lacerations to her face from a frightening dog attack. The 25-year-old daughter of Ewan McGregor posed for photos at the event, held at Resort Torre Michelangelo during The Ischia Global Festival. Clara was smiling brightly while dressed in a black mini dress and orange sandals. She looked as beautiful as ever — and appeared to be fully healed from the dog incident.

Clara actually sustained injuries from the dog attack shortly before the premiere of her movie, The Birthday Cake, on June 13. The actress proved she was tough as nails, though, and still attended the occasion even with the wounds fresh on her face. “When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet,” Clara captioned an Instagram gallery that featured photos from the event and one snap from the hospital.

Her IG gallery pretty much told the whole story of the dog bite aftermath. In one photo, Clara could be seen flipping off someone off-camera as she sat in a hospital bed, with her face still bearing the brunt of the gnarly bite. In the third and fourth photos, she posing in her Fendi suit next to friends and family – including sister Esther McGregor, 19, and pal Tyler Dean Flores – at the premiere. She totally shrugged off the frightening incident in her post, and now were’s so happy that Clara has fully recovered.

Clara is the eldest child of Ewan, 50, and Eve Mavrakis, 55, who were married for over two decades before splitting in 2017 after he was spotted kissing his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Ewan and Eve also share daughters Esther, Anouk, 10, and Jamyan, 20. A year after the cheating scandal broke, Clara said she was “still very close” with her father. “I love him, and I always will,” she told The Times. “The relationship’s not going to end because of this. We are incredibly close and despite me strongly disagreeing with how he’s gone about things, I’ll always love him, and I hope he’s happy, you know?”

In June 2021, Ewan became a dad for the fifth time when Mary Elizabeth, 36, gave birth to their son Laurie. Clara was the first member of the family to announce the news, sharing a photo of herself holding her new baby brother. “Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my dad & Mary – this is the greatest gift,” she wrote on Instagram.