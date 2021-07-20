Watch

Tom Brady Mocks Election Big Lie Alongside President Biden As Bucs Visit The White House

New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with his daughter, Vivian, after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3 Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his family following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady embraces his son after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Tom Brady cracked self-deprecating jokes, inspired by the 2020 election, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House.

President Joe Biden, 78, welcomed the Super Bowl LV champions The Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House on Tuesday July 20. When Bucs quarterback Tom Brady43, took the mic to thank Biden for hosting the team, he made many references to the 2020 election and former President Donald Trump’s, 75, lies about the election. Biden was clearly amused at his hilarious speech.

Tom made his first election reference when joking about the Buccaneers’ tumultuous season and doubts that fans may have had that they would even be in the running for the Lombardi Trophy. “It didn’t look great there at one point. We were 7 and 5, struggling a little bit, as the president alluded to, but we found our rhythm. We got on a roll. Not a lot of people think that we could’ve won. In fact, I think about 40 percent of the people still don’t think we won. You understand that, Mr. President?,” Tom quipped.

Biden laughed and said that he completely understands that feeling. Besides the election fraud bit, Tom also joked about one of his own fumbles during the season. “We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was. I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing, and they started calling me ‘Sleepy Tom.’ Why would they do that to me?” he said, referencing Trump’s nickname for the president “Sleepy Joe.”

Joe Biden welcomed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House. (Shutterstock)

President Joe Biden listens to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speak during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory Biden Buccaneers Football, Washington, United States - 20 Jul 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, reacts to comments by Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Tampa Bay Defeated Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. Biden Welcomes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House, Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 20 Jul 2021
President Joe Biden listens as Kizzmekia Corbett, an immunologist with the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), right, speaks during a visit at the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the NIH, in Bethesda, Md. From left, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, left, Biden, NIH Director Francis Collins and Corbett Biden, Bethesda, United States - 11 Feb 2021

Before bringing up the Super Bowl champion, Biden was incredibly complimentary to the Bucs and said that with the Tampa Bay Lightning winning the Stanley Cup, Tampa ought to be dubbed “The City of Champions.” Of course, Biden had a joke of his own, referencing the fact that he’s the oldest person to ever be elected president, just as Tom and Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians were the oldest QB and coach, respectively, to win a Super Bowl. “A lot has been made about the fact that we have the oldest coach to ever win the Super Bowl and the oldest quarterback to win the Super Bowl. I’ll tell you right now. You won’t hear any jokes about  that from me. As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing wrong with being the oldest guy to make it to the mountain top. That’s how I look at it,” he said.

The president also offered plenty of praise to the Tampa quarterback, noting how impressive Tom’s career has been, both with the Bucs and the New England Patriots. “Tom, you’ve got about 20 more years left. You’re just about the best ever to play, and making it to 10 Super Bowls in the past 20 years, that ain’t bad, man. I tell you what, we’ve never seen anything like you in the game,” he said.

Tom Brady cracked jokes about election fraud at the White House on Tuesday. (Shutterstock)

Before Tom wrapped up his speech, he mentioned that he was looking forward to the football season starting and was hoping for another Super Bowl victory in 2022, although he may not celebrate quite like he did after Super Bowl LV. “We’re not going to throw the Super Bowl trophy this time,” he said.

He also said that the Bucs were going to have a friendly game of football against 11 White House interns out on the lawn. Even though it’s NFL players versus amateurs, Tom said that the Super Bowl champs wouldn’t go easy on the team of interns. “We intend to run it up on you guys,” he joked. Besides the friendly competition, the Bucs also gave the president his own jersey, with the number 46 on the back.