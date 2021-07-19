See Pic

Olivia Wilde Returns To Los Angeles After Romantic Getaway With Harry Styles: 1st Photo

olivia wilde
LionsShareNews/BACKGRID
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rocket/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5883975l) Olivia Wilde The Change-Up - 2011 Director: David Dobkin Rocket Pictures USA Scene Still Comedy Echange standard
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - OLIVIA WILDE LAUGHS OFF RUMORS SHE IS ALREADY MARRIED TO HARRY STYLES "I"M NEVER GOING TO TALK TO YOU GUYS’' The “Don’t Worry Darling’’ director was seen returning to LA after her recent romantic getaway with boyfriend Harry Styles in Italy. Olivia Wilde laughs off the idea about the internet craze that she and beau, Harry Styles have ALREADY MARRIED. When pressed for her ring size so that Harry is prepared, just in case, she firmly kept mum. Can’t blame us for trying! But it’s probably safe to safe the couple have not shared any I do’s at least not yet! Pictured: Olivia Wilde BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LionsShareNews / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Olivia Wilde, Daisy Josephine Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis Celebrities attend Harlem Globetrotters game, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Feb 2020
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were spotted at the Womens March LA Event held in Downtown Los Angeles. Jason was seen wearing a Womens March LA trucker cap. Pictured: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis attend the Womens March Los Angeles event with their children,Olivia Wilde Jason Sudeikis attend the Womens March Los Angeles event with their children Ref: SPL1640376 200118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Writer

Olivia Wilde is back in Los Angeles after her Italian getaway with boyfriend Harry Styles — and she wore the ultimate incognito airport outfit.

Olivia Wilde has touched down in Los Angeles after her Italian getaway with Harry Styles. The filmmaker, 37, landed at LAX airport on Monday, July 19 in classic incognito airport attire: a white hoodie, ripped jeans, an oversized black tote bag, sneakers, aviator sunglasses, and, of course, a face mask.

olivia wilde
Olivia Wilde at LAX airport on Monday. (LionsShareNews/BACKGRID)

The Booksmart director’s arrival comes about a week after she spent some time in Italy with her musician boyfriend, 27. The two were photographed aboard a yacht on Isola del Giglio off the coast of Tuscany in early July, sunbathing and sharing some vacation kisses.

The couple met on set of Olivia’s upcoming psychological thriller film Don’t Worry Darling last year, which also includes an all-star cast of Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Kiki Layne, and Gemma Chan. A few months after news broke that Olivia and longtime partner and fiancé Jason Sudeikis split in November 2020, Olivia and Harry were spotted holding hands at a wedding together in January.

Related Gallery

Harry Styles' Romantic History: Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner & More

LUIS GUERRA JR/©2012 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 New York, New York, June 7, 2012 3rd annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at The New York Public Library in New York City. PGagu68 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR89980_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
8 December 2020. Emily Atack is seen here leaving The Palace Theatre in London after performing in 'The Understudy Live' along with Comedian Lee Mack. 08 Dec 2020 Pictured: Emily Atack. Photo credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720062_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrities attending Fran Cutlers Halloween party at The Berners Tavern. 31 Oct 2019 Pictured: Caggie Dunlop. Photo credit: MM / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA539428_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

A source previously told People that Olivia and Jason’s split was amicable. “It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine,” a source told the outlet. “The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.” The couple of nearly a decade share children Otis, 7, and Daisy, 4, together. The Ted Lasso actor, 45, has since begun dating English model Keeley Hazell.

harry styles
Harry Styles heads to the set of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in Los Angeles in November 2020. (Snorlax/MEGA)

In an interview with GQ last week for the magazine’s August 2021 issue, Jason revealed that he’s still in the midst of processing the split. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle,” the Golden Globe winner said.

Adding that all things serve as lessons in the grand scheme of things, Jason continued, “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about.” He continued, “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”