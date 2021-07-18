Christina Aguilera Is Glam In Low Cut Black Top As She Performs At The Hollywood Bowl — Photos

Christina Aguilera looked incredible while giving a show-stopping performance alongside Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic during the first of two shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

Christina Aguilera, 40, did what she does best on the night of July 16 and looking gorgeous while doing it! The talented singer took the stage for the first of two performances at the Hollywood Bowl and wore an eye-catching outfit that showed off her fit figure. It included a form-fitting black jumpsuit that had a low-cut top under a silky white robe and black boots.

She also rocked white gloves and a lot of necklaces along with the jumpsuit for one part of the performance. She had her blonde locks wrapped up in a high bun and wore hoop earrings and flaunted a classic makeup look that brought out her pretty features. It was the perfect glamorous look for the eventful evening.

The songstress sang her heart out while closing her eyes and feeling the music alongside alongside Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic during the epic show, and at one point, she talked about how grateful she was for getting the opportunity to be a part of such a special experience.

“I’ve never at one time, I don’t think, been around so many amazing, incredible artists, musicians, writers, dancers, movers all in the same night. I have a lovely family of amazing incredible people, but tonight I wanted to thank the Hollywood Bowl and the LA Phil for inviting me to perform,” she said, according to Just Jared.

“I hope I got all the tears out of the way. I’m a crier,” she reportedly continued. “This morning when I came in for rehearsal, we’ve already done the show at like 8am and I just had to be a spectator for a moment as they rehearsed. This is the moment of a lifetime because my mother’s a violinist and she traveled with a youth orchestra when she was 15 or 16 years old, so I remember all these images of her playing her violin every night in our living room and just being around classical music my whole life.”

Christina performed some of her biggest hits at the show, including “Dirrty,” “Can’t Hold Us Down,” “What a Girl Wants,” “Lady Marmalade,” and a haunting version of “Genie in a Bottle.”