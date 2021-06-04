Christina Aguilera, 40, Wears Nothing But A White Cardigan & Black Briefs In Sexy New Polaroid Pic

Christina Aguilera had a fun photo shoot in her Pride 2021 merch collection, which is sending money to two nonprofits that benefit transgender individuals.

Christina Aguilera has launched a Pride 2021 collection, so of course, she had to model it! This called for a photo shoot, in which the “Lady Marmalade” singer posed in the collection’s $55 “Spectrum Photo Sweatshirt” (which featured a graphic art print of Christina’s face) and the “Spectrum Logo Brief Underwear” (which she wore with just a long white cardigan). Christina posted polaroid photos from the sultry shoot to her Instagram page on June 3, leaving fans in awe.

This collection isn’t just for profit, though. In the post, Christina tagged the Instagram accounts for TransLash — a nonprofit founded by Imara Jones which promotes transgender individuals’ stories — and TransTech Social Enterprises, which is also a nonprofit that calls itself “an incubator for LGBTQ Talent with a focus on economically empowering the T, transgender people, in our community” that was founded by Pose star Angelica Ross. Christina’s Pride-themed collection is donating a “portion” of sales to these nonprofits!

In addition to her new clothing collection, Christina celebrated the start of Pride month — which began on June 1 — with an Instagram post. “ Happy Pride Month!! Love from the LGBTQIA+ community has brought so much joy to my life & career [rainbow emoji] I hope you are surrounded by love & celebration this month & always,” Christina captioned a graphic art photo of herself, adding, “I’m honored that you’ve been by my side & I will be by yours for the work ahead. Thank you.”

This isn’t the first time Christina has showed her support for the LGBTQIA+ community during the annual month of Pride. She also attended Los Angeles Pride in 2018, where she delighted fellow attendees with a performance to the dance remix of her song “Accelerate (feat. Ty Dolla $ign 2 Chainz ).”