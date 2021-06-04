See Pic

Christina Aguilera, 40, Wears Nothing But A White Cardigan & Black Briefs In Sexy New Polaroid Pic

Christina Aguilera
Singer Christina Aguilera poses with fans at the premiere of the film "Mulan" at the El Capitan Theatre, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Christina Aguilera, nominated for best female pop vocal performance for "Genio Atrapado," arrives for the first annual Latin Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2000. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Christina Aguilera performs during the 2006 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, Calif., on Saturday, June 3, 2006. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
CHRISTINA AGUILERA at the MTV MOVIE AWARDS held at the Shrine Auditorium, L.A. (2nd June 2001). Christina wearing striped hipster trousers with tie front, bustier top. (Express Newspapers Via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Evening Writer

Christina Aguilera had a fun photo shoot in her Pride 2021 merch collection, which is sending money to two nonprofits that benefit transgender individuals.

Christina Aguilera has launched a Pride 2021 collection, so of course, she had to model it! This called for a photo shoot, in which the “Lady Marmalade” singer posed in the collection’s $55 “Spectrum Photo Sweatshirt” (which featured a graphic art print of Christina’s face) and the “Spectrum Logo Brief Underwear” (which she wore with just a long white cardigan). Christina posted polaroid photos from the sultry shoot to her Instagram page on June 3, leaving fans in awe.

This collection isn’t just for profit, though. In the post, Christina tagged the Instagram accounts for TransLash — a nonprofit founded by Imara Jones which promotes transgender individuals’ stories — and TransTech Social Enterprises, which is also a nonprofit that calls itself “an incubator for LGBTQ Talent with a focus on economically empowering the T, transgender people, in our community” that was founded by Pose star Angelica Ross. Christina’s Pride-themed collection is donating a “portion” of sales to these nonprofits!

In addition to her new clothing collection, Christina celebrated the start of Pride month — which began on June 1 — with an Instagram post. “Happy Pride Month!! Love from the LGBTQIA+ community has brought so much joy to my life & career [rainbow emoji] I hope you are surrounded by love & celebration this month & always,” Christina captioned a graphic art photo of herself, adding, “I’m honored that you’ve been by my side & I will be by yours for the work ahead. Thank you.”
This isn’t the first time Christina has showed her support for the LGBTQIA+ community during the annual month of Pride. She also attended Los Angeles Pride in 2018, where she delighted fellow attendees with a performance to the dance remix of her song “Accelerate (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 2 Chainz).”
Christina is always looking amazing on the ‘gram, whether she’s promoting good causes or just sharing an outfit post. Take for instance the time she delivered a very Matrix-esque look on May 31, complete with a black blazer, flared leather pants and a Dior belt. The pop star should launch her own fashion line, too!