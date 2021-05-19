‘The Masked Singer’ Sneak Peek: Ken Jeong Explains Why He Thinks Chameleon Is 2 Chainz

Ken Jeong thinks he’s narrowed down the identity of the Chameleon to 2 Chainz in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 19 episode of ‘The Masked Singer.’

The Chameleon is hitting the stage once again during The Masked Singer semi-finals, so that means new clues will be revealed and more jokes from Ken Jeong. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, host Nick Cannon asks Ken if he knows who Riff Raff is after the Chameleon performs.

“Oh my gosh. I know Riff Raff, I know Lil’ Fizz. We are all in the same homeowners association together,” Ken tells Nick. Ken decides to reveal who he thinks the Chameleon is after this latest set of clues. “I feel like all chameleon roads lead to 2 Chainz,” Ken says. “Bricks were in the clues, and 2 Chainz has a song called ‘Brick On My Face.'” This isn’t a bad guess for Ken!

The panelists get a good laugh out of Ken’s latest guess. Nicole Scherzinger yells, “What?!” Ken’s usually wrong when it comes to guesses, but sometimes he’s very, very right! The Chameleon has been one of the most popular masked singers of season 5. The other singers left include Black Swan, Yeti, and Piglet.

The Masked Singer season 5 is winding down but building up to an epic finale. During the season 5 semi-finals, the mysterious Cluedle-Doo will perform and reveal himself. The panelists will be joined in the semi-finals episode by Grammy-winning singer Darius Rucker.

The final four singers will also sing again in the May 19 semi-finals. The competition has never been hotter, so the masked singers have to keep bringing their A-game. In addition to Cluedle-Doo, another singer will be unmasked at the end of the May 19 episode. The final three singers will head into the finale, which will air on May 26. The celebrities revealed this season include Hanson as the Russian Dolls, Caitlyn Jenner as the Phoenix, Mark McGrath as the Orca, Bobby Brown as the Crab, Danny Trejo as the Raccoon, and more. The Masked Singer season 5 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.