Christina Aguilera Channels ‘The Matrix’ In Leather Jacket & Skintight Black Bodysuit — See Pics

Christina Aguilera is back to ‘business as usual’. The singer posed in a figure-hugging ensemble, along with ultra chic accessories. See the pics!

Christina Aguilera, 40, flaunted her incredible style in her latest Instagram snap! The “Lady Marmalade” singer took to social media on May 30 to share a pic of herself looking effortlessly chic in a black ensemble. “business as usual” the A-lister captioned the stunning photo, in which she donned a skintight black bodysuit and a long leather jacket reminiscent of The Matrix — see the pics here.

She completed the look with statement gold rings, a thick Dior belt, and vintage Fendi sunglasses. She also rocked open-toe pumps and carried a black handbag, as she donned yellow nails and styled her platinum blonde hair in loose waves. The five-time Grammy winner stood in the middle of a staircase for the photoshoot, in which she offered the camera a sultry smile.

The blonde beauty, who is engaged to longtime beau Matthew Rutler, recently opened up about body image and how she copes with anxiety during an interview with Health. “Entering this business, I hated being super skinny,” she told the outlet. “I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure. I would never want to relive my 20s—you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence.”

She continued, “As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it … I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves.” It’s clear Christina is in a great place these days, and recently took to Instagram in honor of her fiance Matthew’s big day. Back in April, she gushed over her man in honor of his 36th birthday.

“You continuously impress me with how devoted, driven and hardworking you are, while being a devoted, loving and thoughtful parent and partner,” she wrote. “You always strive to be better and never settle for anything but. From being an amazing father to an incredible businessman and forward thinker, you innovate and execute ideas on the daily.”