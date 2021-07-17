Britney Spears Calls Out Sister Jamie Lynn For ‘Performing’ Her Songs As She ‘Quits’ Music

Britney Spears posted another charged statement on social media, this time making reference to a 2017 performance by sister Jamie Lynn that included her song ‘Till The World Ends.’

Britney Spears, 39, called out her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, in a new Instagram post addressing her on-going conservatorship drama and future of her career. In the lengthy caption, shared on July 17, the “Toxic” singer explained why she would not be returning to the stage anytime soon. She specifically referenced one of the reasons being the time Jamie Lynn performed her tune “Till The World Ends” at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards as a tribute.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!” the Louisiana native wrote, along with a text meme image that read: “Take me as I am or…kiss my a**, eat s***, and step on legos.” She went on to say that her “so-called support system hurt” her “so deeply” in the latest lengthy post, piggy backing off her July 16 statement where she shaded those “closest” to her for not “showing up” despite “posting” supportive messages.

Britney did not name anyone specifically in the July 16 post — however, fans were quick to point out in the comments that sister Jamie Lynn had just publicly addressed Britney’s conservatorship battle with a message of support earlier in the week. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jamie Lynn for comment on Britney’s latest post.

In Britney’s follow-up on July 17, she also confessed she was going to “quit” music due to not being “able” to do the “remixes” she wants to do under the control of her father Jamie Spears, 68. “For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think !!! I’ve done that for the past 13 years,” the mom-of-two explained, referencing her on-going dancing videos that are shared regularly to Instagram.

The last time Britney performed on-stage was during her 2018 “Piece of Me” tour, which consisted of 31 shows. The concert was based on her highly popular Las Vegas residency, which ran from 2013 – 2017. During both periods, Britney was under a conservatorship agreement which began back in 2008. In recent years, fans began a #FreeBritney movement — also the topic of documentary Framing Britney Spears — which the singer finally acknowledged with recent posts and two court testimonies in an attempt to end the powerful legal arrangement. Just days ago, Britney was also granted the power to choose her own lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, to represent her going forward.

“I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time,” the Grammy winner went on, adding she “didn’t mind” but just “wanted to go to the spa.” During her testimony on June 23, the pop star revealed she was unable to keep up with her desired personal grooming, including getting her nails and hair done.

“My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try,” she said towards the end of her emotional post. She once again acknowledged the recent documentary film, revealing she felt it brought up “humiliating moments from the past” which she is now “way past.”

“For women who say it’s weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales … go f*** yourself. As I said … hope is all I have right now … you’re lucky I post anything at all … if you don’t like what you see, unfollow me,” Britney added. “People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!! I’m gonna go read a mother fucking fairy tale now !!!! Psss if you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards … go read a f***ing book,” Britney concluded the post.