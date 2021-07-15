Breaking News

Megan Fox Defends Herself After Calling Trump ‘A Legend’: I Don’t Align With ‘Any Political Party’

Megan FoxMegan Fox appearance at Forever 21, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2018Actress Megan Fox Appears At Forever 21 To Promote Her New Role As Brand Ambassador For Frederick's Of Hollywood
Megan Fox puts on an eye catching display as she made her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday afternoon. The actress wore a grey sleeved Alex Perry dress as she hopped into her car on the way to the taping. She wore a bold red lipstick and her long black hair down in a classy look. Megan Fox Heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Jul 2021
Megan Fox was spotted out in Calabasas on Sunday afternoon after being forced to deny that she made an "anti-mask" instagram post. The post was in fact photoshopped, but it went viral on social media causing controversy for the screen siren. Megan, 34, made a brief statement denying the post, but that didn't stop her from going maskless on her Sunday outing. The brunette ran into a building quickly, appearing to have no mask with her. Despite that, she looked stunning in a cardigan, black crop top and pleated pants, finished with a cute beanie and a swish of scarlet lipstick.Pictured: Megan FoxRef: SPL5212476 220221 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Megan Fox launches the Spring 2017 campaign for iconic lingerie brand Frederick's of Hollywood.The movie beauty is co-owner, creative collaborator and global brand ambassador and features in her first campaign as the face of the brand.She was shot by renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth in the Hollywood Hills.Megan said: "I am so excited to reveal my first Frederick's of Hollywood campaign. Shooting in beautiful lingerie alongside Ellen von Unwerth was such a great opportunity. I cannot wait for fans to see the new collection."*BYLINE MUST CREDIT: FREDERICK'S OF HOLLYWOOD/ELLEN VON UNWERTH Pictured: Megan FoxRef: SPL1461646 140317 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
News Writer

Megan Fox clarified that she wasn’t trying to show support for Donald Trump during an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live.’

Megan Fox, 35, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday July 14 to explain what she meant when she spoke about sitting in the same row as former President Donald Trump, 75, at the UFC 264 fight on Saturday July 10. She said that people weren’t paying close enough attention to everything that she said about the ex-president, when she spoke about him on Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 13.  The Till Death actress explained that she prefers not to “align” with any politicians.

Earlier this week, Megan told Arsenio Hall (who was filling in for Jimmy Kimmel) that she had been in Las Vegas for the weekend to enjoy the fight. She told him that Justin Bieber and Trump were seated in the same section as her. The actress was surprised by the secret service, but saw that many people were very excited to see the former president.  “He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in,” she said, before saying that she was more worried about someone trying to attack him. “I don’t know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target, then I’m like, ‘I could be harmed,’ because I was adjacent to where he is. So, I was worried about my own safety.”

Megan explained her comments about Trump in an Instagram Story. (Shutterstock)

In her Instagram post, she pointed out that she wasn’t trying to show any political opinion in the interview. “I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians. I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend… in that arena (key part of that sentence). The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican, based off the insane reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue. That was an observable fact. Not my opinion,” she wrote.

Related Gallery

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox: See Photos Of The Couple

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox leave a romantic dinner date at Avra in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Las Vegas, NV - Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox dress in their best attire leaving the UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Las Vegas, NV - Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox dress in their best attire leaving the UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Megan’s response on Instagram. (Screenshot)

Megan clearly wasn’t having any of the criticisms. Besides defending her “legend” description, Megan sarcastically complimented all the people who came after her for the interview. “Really loving this un-educated, mid-evil [sic], pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though. The world needs more of that,” she wrote with heart and kissing emojis.

The Instagram clap back is certainly par for the course for Megan. The Transformers star has never shied away from responding to haters. Megan spoke about the people who judge her for dating Machine Gun Kelly, who is four years younger than her, in an InStyle profile. She also called out “mean, awful people and cruel people” who make fun of her eight-year-old son Noah for wearing dresses.

 