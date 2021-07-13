Halsey Cradles Her Baby Bump On ‘Allure’ Cover As She Talks About Romance With BF Alev

Halsey showed off her growing baby bump on the cover of ‘Allure’, where she revealed that she and boyfriend Alev Aydin have been in each other’s lives for several years now.

Halsey, 26, is a glowing mom-to-be. The pregnant singer put her baby bump on full display while looking stunning on the latest cover story for Allure, published on Tuesday, July 13. Halsey showed off several eye-catching looks for the photos, including one — which can be seen HERE— where the “Without Me” songstress was covered in blue paint while showing off her bare belly. In the interview, Halsey dished on her pregnancy and history with boyfriend Alev Aydin, with whom she’s expecting her first child.

“Alev and I have been really good friends for four years,” she told the publication. “And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with.’ A lot of people had opinions about that.”

Halsey and Alev were first seen out together in October 2020, though they weren’t reported to be a couple at the time. Three months later, in Jan. 2021, Halsey shocked her fans with a pregnancy announcement, which she tagged Alev in. “Nobody knew I was dating someone,” she told Allure. “As if people were entitled to an update, like, ‘I’ve met someone, we’re going on dates, it’s getting serious, they’ve moved in, we’re planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender…,” she added. The superstar also noted: “I signed up to give my whole life away; my loved ones didn’t.”

Halsey also explained that it took some time before she started dating Alev, a producer, director and screenwriter. “He was writing a movie about my life, a biopic, so we spent a lot of time together,” she recalled. “One night we went somewhere really public together. As we were leaving, I got swallowed by a mob of paparazzi and fans and people wanting me to sign vinyls and whatever else. It was all very dramatic, like a movie scene. I looked over my shoulder and he’s being pushed away from the mob and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I didn’t even say goodbye!’ I remember sitting in the car and being like, ‘I can never see him again. I like him too much to ruin his life and drag him into all this craziness.’ ” However, Alev was not bothered by the media attention, which allowed for their relationship to prosper. “He swiftly reminded me I was being super melodramatic and he was like, ‘I don’t care. It’s not that big of a deal,’ ” she told Allure.

As for her pregnancy, which she’s been chronicling on her Instagram page , Halsey said that she initially outlined a strict routine and diet when she learned she was expecting a child. “When this pregnancy started, I was like, ‘You’re going to do yoga and eat flaxseed. You’re going to use essential oils and hypnobirth and meditate and f***ing journal every single day,” she said. However, as Halsey admitted, “I have done none of those things.” “Zero. None,” she added. “I eat cookies and had a bagel every single day for the first five months of my pregnancy.”

Halsey has long been open about her difficult journey to motherhood. In 2016, she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage right before a show and still performed. “I beat myself up for it because I think that the reason it happened is just the lifestyle I was living,” she told Rolling Stone. She also suffers from endometriosis, a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus, thus making it difficult for women to get pregnant. Despite all those struggles, Halsey’s dreams of becoming a mom are finally coming true. And we couldn’t be happier for her.